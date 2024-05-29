P&J Food and Drink Guide: How to get your hands on our 64-page foodie bible for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

P&J Food and Drink Guide: How to get your hands on our 64-page foodie bible for 2024

We've published a 64-page glossy guide to all the best food and drink in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for you to seek out in 2024.

By Kieran Beattie
The P&J Food and Drink Guide. Images: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
The P&J Food and Drink Guide. Images: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The Press and Journal’s food and drink team is proud to present our 64-page guide to the very best of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in 2024… and the best thing is, it’s free to P&J subscribers.

Our gorgeous A5 glossy publication is the ultimate guide to the best pubs, restaurants, cafes, food trucks, products and everything inbetween from all across the north-east.

A sneak peek inside the guide.

Containing detailed, hand-curated lists of the best destinations for breakfasts, brunches, lunches and dinners in towns and communities throughout the city and shire, we’ve created this to celebrate the absolute crème de la crème of our corner of Scotland we’re proud to call home.

Plus, our P&J Food and Drink Guide is jam-packed with heaping servings of feature articles on everything from the best local craft beer to interviews with some of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s most prestigious chefs.

So, how do I get my hands on a copy of the P&J Food and Drink Guide?

The best news is, if you’re a P&J subscriber, you can get the P&J Food and Drink Guide sent directly to your door for free in June.

All you need to do to claim your free copy is click on this link and fill in your details.

Note, you must enter the email address that you are subscribed to the Press and Journal with to verify your subscription. 

If you’re not already a subscriber, you can sign up at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/subscribe, with web subscriptions starting at just £6.99 a month.

But that’s not the only way to get your hand on the guide.

If you’re heading to the Taste of Grampian this Saturday June 1, you can also get your hands on your free copy of our 64-page P&J Food and Drink Guide.

They will be available around the venue, at the main stage, and the P&J stall at stand E43.

There’s a whole smogasbord of events, including celebrity chef appearances from the likes of Hairy Biker Si King, M&S and ITV’s Cooking with the Stars Poppy O’Toole and Nadiya Hussain MBE, plus loads of delicious local food and drink to try.

You can find out more about this year’s Taste of Grampian at the P&J Live this Saturday here, and buy tickets for the event here for £15 on Ticketmaster.

