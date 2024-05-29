P&J Food and Drink Guide: How to get your hands on our 64-page foodie bible for 2024

The Press and Journal’s food and drink team is proud to present our 64-page guide to the very best of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in 2024… and the best thing is, it’s free to P&J subscribers.

Our gorgeous A5 glossy publication is the ultimate guide to the best pubs, restaurants, cafes, food trucks, products and everything inbetween from all across the north-east.

Containing detailed, hand-curated lists of the best destinations for breakfasts, brunches, lunches and dinners in towns and communities throughout the city and shire, we’ve created this to celebrate the absolute crème de la crème of our corner of Scotland we’re proud to call home.

Plus, our P&J Food and Drink Guide is jam-packed with heaping servings of feature articles on everything from the best local craft beer to interviews with some of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s most prestigious chefs.

So, how do I get my hands on a copy of the P&J Food and Drink Guide?

The best news is, if you’re a P&J subscriber, you can get the P&J Food and Drink Guide sent directly to your door for free in June.

All you need to do to claim your free copy is click on this link and fill in your details.

Note, you must enter the email address that you are subscribed to the Press and Journal with to verify your subscription.

If you’re not already a subscriber, you can sign up at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/subscribe, with web subscriptions starting at just £6.99 a month.

But that’s not the only way to get your hand on the guide.

If you’re heading to the Taste of Grampian this Saturday June 1, you can also get your hands on your free copy of our 64-page P&J Food and Drink Guide.

They will be available around the venue, at the main stage, and the P&J stall at stand E43.

There’s a whole smogasbord of events, including celebrity chef appearances from the likes of Hairy Biker Si King, M&S and ITV’s Cooking with the Stars Poppy O’Toole and Nadiya Hussain MBE, plus loads of delicious local food and drink to try.

You can find out more about this year’s Taste of Grampian at the P&J Live this Saturday here, and buy tickets for the event here for £15 on Ticketmaster.