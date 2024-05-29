Premier Sports Cup groups revealed

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will face the man who led Darvel to the biggest cup shock in the Dons’ history following the group stage draw for the Premier Sports Cup.

Former Darvel boss Mick Kennedy, now in charge of Lowland League champions East Kilbride, led his former club to one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Scottish Cup in 2023.

His current side will be one of four clubs the Dons will face in Group A.

Thelin, who is due to begin work at Pittodrie next month, will also face Championship opponents in Airdrie while both Queen of the South and Dumbarton are in League One.

Ross County face a rematch against Raith Rovers, the team they beat in the Premiership play-off final.

Don Cowie’s side also face Hamilton Accies, Stirling Albion and Stranraer in Group H.

Caley Thistle, who were relegated to League One, will face Dundee, Arbroath, Annan Athletic and Bonnyrigg Rose in Group D.

Cove Rangers have been drawn with Livingston, Dunfermline, Spartans and Forfar in Group E.

Peterhead and Elgin will renew rivalries in Group C alongside Hibernian, Queen’s Park and Kelty Hearts.

Highland League champions Buckie Thistle have a tough task against Championship winners Dundee United, League One winners Falkirk and League Two champions Stenhousemuir. Ayr United complete the clubs in Group B.

Highland League runners-up Brechin City face a reunion with former boss Andy Kirk after being drawn with St Johnstone in Group F. Kirk is assistant manager at the Perth Saints.

City will also face Morton, Alloa and East Fife.

The fixtures will be announced in due course.

Premier Sports Cup draw

Group A – Aberdeen, Airdrie, Queen of the South, Dumbarton, East Kilbride.

Group B – Dundee United, Ayr United, Falkirk, Stenhousemuir, Buckie Thistle.

Group C – Hibernian, Queen’s Park, Kelty Hearts, Peterhead, Elgin City.

Group D – Dundee, Caley Thistle, Arbroath, Annan Athletic, Bonnyrigg Rose.

Group E – Livingston, Dunfermline, Cove Rangers, Spartans, Forfar.

Group F – St Johnstone, Morton, Alloa, East Fife, Brechin City.

Group G – Motherwell, Partick Thistle, Montrose, Edinburgh City, Clyde.

Group H – Ross County, Raith Rovers, Hamilton Accies, Stirling Albion, Stranraer.

Premier Sports Cup dates 2024/25

Group stage

Matchday 1: Weekend of July 13/14

Matchday 2: Midweek of July 16/17

Matchday 3: Weekend of July 20/21

Matchday 4: Midweek of July 23/24

Matchday 5: Weekend of July 27/28