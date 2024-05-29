Premier Sports Cup groups revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premier Sports Cup groups revealed

Jimmy Thelin era at Aberdeen will begin with games against Airdrie, Queen of the South, Dumbarton and East Kilbride.

By Paul Third
The Premier Sports Cup. Image: Big Partnership
The Premier Sports Cup. Image: Big Partnership

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will face the man who led Darvel to the biggest cup shock in the Dons’ history following the group stage draw for the Premier Sports Cup.

Former Darvel boss Mick Kennedy, now in charge of Lowland League champions East Kilbride, led his former club to one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Scottish Cup in 2023.

His current side will be one of four clubs the Dons will face in Group A.

Thelin, who is due to begin work at Pittodrie next month, will also face Championship opponents in Airdrie while both Queen of the South and Dumbarton are in League One.

Ross County face a rematch against Raith Rovers, the team they beat in the Premiership play-off final.

Don Cowie’s side also face Hamilton Accies, Stirling Albion and Stranraer in Group H.

Caley Thistle, who were relegated to League One, will face Dundee, Arbroath, Annan Athletic and Bonnyrigg Rose in Group D.

Cove Rangers have been drawn with Livingston, Dunfermline, Spartans and Forfar in Group E.

Peterhead and Elgin will renew rivalries in Group C alongside Hibernian, Queen’s Park and Kelty Hearts.

Highland League champions Buckie Thistle have a tough task against Championship winners Dundee United, League One winners Falkirk and League Two champions Stenhousemuir. Ayr United complete the clubs in Group B.

Highland League runners-up Brechin City face a reunion with former boss Andy Kirk after being drawn with St Johnstone in Group F. Kirk is assistant manager at the Perth Saints.

City will also face Morton, Alloa and East Fife.

The fixtures will be announced in due course.

Premier Sports Cup draw

Group A – Aberdeen, Airdrie, Queen of the South, Dumbarton, East Kilbride.

Group B – Dundee United, Ayr United, Falkirk, Stenhousemuir, Buckie Thistle.

Group C – Hibernian, Queen’s Park, Kelty Hearts, Peterhead, Elgin City.

Group D – Dundee, Caley Thistle, Arbroath, Annan Athletic, Bonnyrigg Rose.

Group E – Livingston, Dunfermline, Cove Rangers, Spartans, Forfar.

Group F – St Johnstone, Morton, Alloa, East Fife, Brechin City.

Group G – Motherwell, Partick Thistle, Montrose, Edinburgh City, Clyde.

Group H – Ross County, Raith Rovers, Hamilton Accies, Stirling Albion, Stranraer.

 

Premier Sports Cup dates 2024/25

Group stage

Matchday 1: Weekend of July 13/14

Matchday 2: Midweek of July 16/17

Matchday 3: Weekend of July 20/21

Matchday 4: Midweek of July 23/24

Matchday 5: Weekend of July 27/28

Conversation