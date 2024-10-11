Hunt is on for best-ever butteries as world championship returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Hunt is on for best-ever butteries as world championship returns to Aberdeen

The November 21 World Buttery Championship is the first since 2018 and has a category reserved for amateurs.

By Andy Morton
Mark Barnett, pictured, won the first World Buttery Championship in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mark Barnett, pictured, won the first World Buttery Championship in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The World Buttery Championships is back — and it wants the planet’s best amateurs to join in the fun.

Last held in 2018, the championships will return from a Covid hiatus on Thursday November 21 at Aberdeen’s North East Scotland College (NESCOL).

And this time, as well as an award for the professionals with Best Retail Buttery, the championship will crown the first-ever home-baked buttery champ.

Organiser Martin Gillespie said the new category is a chance for anyone to go “dough to dough” with the world’s best buttery buffs.

Butteries are a north-east staple. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Everyone knows somebody who can do it,” he said. “The last time we ran it [in 2018], the amateurs were allowed to compete, but it was all in one competition.

“This time, there will be a Best Home-Baked Buttery, and there will be a Best Retail Buttery.

“And they are all going to be fabulous.”

Traditional buttery recipes only

The World Buttery Championship had its first — and as yet only — outing in 2018 when New Pitsligo baker Mark Barnett claimed first prize.

The competition is the brainchild of Slow Food Aberdeen City & Shire, a group that aims to encourage the use of traditional ingredients and cooking techniques as an antidote to the modern food industry.

All World Buttery Championship entrants must use traditional ingredients such as lard, as opposed to the palm oil commonly used in supermarket versions.

Martin Gillespie at the 2018 World Buttery Championships. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr Gillespie explained: “Over a number of years, the traditional buttery recipe has been altered to the stage where it has become almost unrecognisable.

“In many cases, the commercial production of butteries has seen the original ingredients replaced with margarine and palm oil.

“Not only does this affect the taste and texture of the buttery but the use of non-sustainable palm oil has a negative environmental impact.”

Wide-open field as reigning champ considers options

Reigning buttery champ Mr Barnett still makes his award-winning butteries for customers at New Pitsligo’s The Gold ‘n’ Crispy fish and chip shop, which is run by his partner Lorraine Miller, and for visitors to his stall at farmers markets around Aberdeenshire.

Mr Barnett still sells his world-beating butteries around Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But Mr Gillespie said Mr Barnett will not take part in 2024 because of work commitments, leaving the field wide open for a new World Buttery Champion on November 21.

“I’ve had two people enter already, and we only just put the entry form up on the website,” Mr Gillespie said. “So I think there will be a very keen competition this year.”

Speaking to the P&J, Mr Barnett, who works for Aberdeenshire Council’s roads department, said he has yet to decide whether he will defend his crown.

Participants will present judges with 12 butteries baked at NESCOL in a live bake-off. Judges will conduct a blind taste test, with a winner announced in each category.

Winners receive a granite trophy in the shape of a buttery made by Westhill firm Robertson Granite.

To enter the World Buttery Championship, click here.

More from Food and Drink

The black widow doughnuts from the Aberdeen shop. Image: Dough and Co.
6 best Halloween bakes to try in Aberdeen - including brain doughnuts
Do you think that tipping should be made compulsory? Image: Shutterstock / nutcd32
Debate: Should tipping at restaurants be compulsory?
6
The Victorian Market is a hotspot for independent businesses and retailers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness' Victorian Market set to become the next hot gig venue as council approve…
Sisters Rosie Calder and Flora Valentine run Cafe Biagiotti together in Beauly. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I couldn't have done it without her': Two sisters on running their 'childhood dream'…
The Haughton Arms in Alford serves up hearty classics. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: The Haughton Arms in Alford is a must-visit for tasty (and fantastic…
Calum McWilliam, manager of Against the Grain in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Should pubs ditch pints? Elgin and Aberdeenshire barmen have their say
5
Andy Morton enjoying his own company in Cafe Boheme. The Aberdeen bistro is top-ranked in the UK for best solo dining. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Morton: Why I love solo dining and you should too
Nico Simeone of Six by Nico, outside the Aberdeen restaurant. Image: Bold St Media.
Six by Nico boss shares thoughts on state of Aberdeen: says Union Street full…
Ruby Smart is excited about the new challenge of running an Elgin town centre shop. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Design team
From baking in her Kinloss home to taking plunge to open up Elgin town…
The Spanish tapas restaurant is a popular food spot in the Granite City. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Breakfast menu at Aberdeen's Café Andaluz is 'happy fusion of a Spanish…

Conversation