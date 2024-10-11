Hunt is on for best-ever butteries as world championship returns to Aberdeen

The World Buttery Championships is back — and it wants the planet’s best amateurs to join in the fun.

Last held in 2018, the championships will return from a Covid hiatus on Thursday November 21 at Aberdeen’s North East Scotland College (NESCOL).

And this time, as well as an award for the professionals with Best Retail Buttery, the championship will crown the first-ever home-baked buttery champ.

Organiser Martin Gillespie said the new category is a chance for anyone to go “dough to dough” with the world’s best buttery buffs.

“Everyone knows somebody who can do it,” he said. “The last time we ran it [in 2018], the amateurs were allowed to compete, but it was all in one competition.

“This time, there will be a Best Home-Baked Buttery, and there will be a Best Retail Buttery.

“And they are all going to be fabulous.”

Traditional buttery recipes only

The World Buttery Championship had its first — and as yet only — outing in 2018 when New Pitsligo baker Mark Barnett claimed first prize.

The competition is the brainchild of Slow Food Aberdeen City & Shire, a group that aims to encourage the use of traditional ingredients and cooking techniques as an antidote to the modern food industry.

All World Buttery Championship entrants must use traditional ingredients such as lard, as opposed to the palm oil commonly used in supermarket versions.

Mr Gillespie explained: “Over a number of years, the traditional buttery recipe has been altered to the stage where it has become almost unrecognisable.

“In many cases, the commercial production of butteries has seen the original ingredients replaced with margarine and palm oil.

“Not only does this affect the taste and texture of the buttery but the use of non-sustainable palm oil has a negative environmental impact.”

Wide-open field as reigning champ considers options

Reigning buttery champ Mr Barnett still makes his award-winning butteries for customers at New Pitsligo’s The Gold ‘n’ Crispy fish and chip shop, which is run by his partner Lorraine Miller, and for visitors to his stall at farmers markets around Aberdeenshire.

But Mr Gillespie said Mr Barnett will not take part in 2024 because of work commitments, leaving the field wide open for a new World Buttery Champion on November 21.

“I’ve had two people enter already, and we only just put the entry form up on the website,” Mr Gillespie said. “So I think there will be a very keen competition this year.”

Speaking to the P&J, Mr Barnett, who works for Aberdeenshire Council’s roads department, said he has yet to decide whether he will defend his crown.

Participants will present judges with 12 butteries baked at NESCOL in a live bake-off. Judges will conduct a blind taste test, with a winner announced in each category.

Winners receive a granite trophy in the shape of a buttery made by Westhill firm Robertson Granite.

To enter the World Buttery Championship, click here.