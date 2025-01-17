Meet the team at Fly Cup cafe in Inverurie that support adults with learning disabilities: ‘Seeing them come out of their shell and flourish is so amazing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Food and Drink

Meet the team at Fly Cup cafe in Inverurie that support adults with learning disabilities: ‘Seeing them come out of their shell and flourish is so amazing’

At Fly Cup Enterprises, the team of trainees can get experience working in the café, bakery, kitchen as well as outside catering.

Fly Cup cafe trainee Amelia with staff member Audrey Massie in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Fly Cup Enterprises in Inverurie encourages adults with learning disabilities to “flourish” and thrive in a work environment.

Aithne Rennie has been a part of the team at Fly Cup in Inverurie since February last year.

“I absolutely love it here,” she says.

“I work directly with the trainees. So my favourite part is seeing their confidence and skills grow.

“Seeing them come out of their shell and flourish is so amazing.”

The team at Fly Cup Enterprises in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

28-year-old Aithne is a trainee and learning coordinator at Fly Cup.

She works directly with the trainees, and provides them with “pastoral care”.

She tells me: “Some new starts that we’ve had in for just three months come in quite shy – some of them not even able to hold a conversation – and now they are able to sit on their break and chat away.

“It is those skills developing that are so lovely to see.

“Some of the trainees wouldn’t manage to work [elsewhere]. So it’s nice that they have the opportunity here to be social and make friends.

“It’s great that they have this nurturing environment with that support available.”

‘It’s nice to know that we’re supported’

At Fly Cup in Inverurie there are a number of areas that trainees (adults with learning disabilities) can get experience in.

There’s the café, bakery, outside catering and the kitchen.

The coffee shop serves a range of breakfast, brunch and lunch items, as well as plenty of scones, cakes and traybakes.

For Aithne, one of the most rewarding events was the Halloween party for the trainees in 2024.

“One day that definitely stands out for me was their Halloween party,” she says.

“Seeing them all come together, seeing their confidence grow and how they were all flourishing – it was so lovely.”

Some of the bakes available at the Fly Cup cafe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A source of pride for the trainees at Fly Cup is the cafe’s many returning customers.

“It’s nice to know that we’re supported,” adds Aithne.

“And it’s nice for the trainees as well, because they really get to know the customers.

“They get to have those conversations with them which supports their confidence.”

Angela Allan works as the operations director at the charity.

She adds: “We have customers who come back to the cafe two to three times every week.

“There are those who drive 15 miles simply to come and support Fly Cup.

“A lot of local businesses use us for lunches as well.

“And I get to tell the trainees: ‘they’re coming back because you’ve done such a good job’.

“It’s really important for them to get to hear that.”

A ‘privilege’ for Fly Cup Inverurie team to work with hard-working trainees

Angela tells me that it is a “privilege” for her team to work with their group of trainees.

“It is just amazing to see how many skills the trainees have learned,” she adds, “to see the development and the change in them.

“It’s improving their lifestyle and life skills, and that is incredible to see.

“There are trainees who might discover here that they have a talent for baking, and have a real eye for detail.

Fly Cup Enterprises operations director, Angela Allan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It is about educating employers too.

“That is the aim as well. Because our trainees are so incredible at their jobs. They are very capable of doing an excellent job.

“They are incredible people, with resilience, who put in so much hard work.

“It is really a privilege to work with them.

“And I think it is so important for the community to come together and see that and appreciate it.”

