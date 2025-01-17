Meet the team at Fly Cup cafe in Inverurie that support adults with learning disabilities: ‘Seeing them come out of their shell and flourish is so amazing’

Fly Cup Enterprises in Inverurie encourages adults with learning disabilities to “flourish” and thrive in a work environment.

Aithne Rennie has been a part of the team at Fly Cup in Inverurie since February last year.

“I absolutely love it here,” she says.

“I work directly with the trainees. So my favourite part is seeing their confidence and skills grow.

“Seeing them come out of their shell and flourish is so amazing.”

28-year-old Aithne is a trainee and learning coordinator at Fly Cup.

She works directly with the trainees, and provides them with “pastoral care”.

She tells me: “Some new starts that we’ve had in for just three months come in quite shy – some of them not even able to hold a conversation – and now they are able to sit on their break and chat away.

“It is those skills developing that are so lovely to see.

“Some of the trainees wouldn’t manage to work [elsewhere]. So it’s nice that they have the opportunity here to be social and make friends.

“It’s great that they have this nurturing environment with that support available.”

‘It’s nice to know that we’re supported’

At Fly Cup in Inverurie there are a number of areas that trainees (adults with learning disabilities) can get experience in.

There’s the café, bakery, outside catering and the kitchen.

The coffee shop serves a range of breakfast, brunch and lunch items, as well as plenty of scones, cakes and traybakes.

For Aithne, one of the most rewarding events was the Halloween party for the trainees in 2024.

“One day that definitely stands out for me was their Halloween party,” she says.

“Seeing them all come together, seeing their confidence grow and how they were all flourishing – it was so lovely.”

A source of pride for the trainees at Fly Cup is the cafe’s many returning customers.

“It’s nice to know that we’re supported,” adds Aithne.

“And it’s nice for the trainees as well, because they really get to know the customers.

“They get to have those conversations with them which supports their confidence.”

Angela Allan works as the operations director at the charity.

She adds: “We have customers who come back to the cafe two to three times every week.

“There are those who drive 15 miles simply to come and support Fly Cup.

“A lot of local businesses use us for lunches as well.

“And I get to tell the trainees: ‘they’re coming back because you’ve done such a good job’.

“It’s really important for them to get to hear that.”

A ‘privilege’ for Fly Cup Inverurie team to work with hard-working trainees

Angela tells me that it is a “privilege” for her team to work with their group of trainees.

“It is just amazing to see how many skills the trainees have learned,” she adds, “to see the development and the change in them.

“It’s improving their lifestyle and life skills, and that is incredible to see.

“There are trainees who might discover here that they have a talent for baking, and have a real eye for detail.

“It is about educating employers too.

“That is the aim as well. Because our trainees are so incredible at their jobs. They are very capable of doing an excellent job.

“They are incredible people, with resilience, who put in so much hard work.

“It is really a privilege to work with them.

“And I think it is so important for the community to come together and see that and appreciate it.”