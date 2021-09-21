Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Recipe: This apple cinnamon crumble cake is the ultimate autumnal sweet treat

By Florence Stanton
September 21, 2021, 5:00 pm
Tasting Thyme's autumnal cake.
It’s that time of year where the weather is getting colder, leaves are beginning to fall and it is most definitely getting darker earlier.

That’s where this autumnal treat comes into play.

This apple cinnamon crumble cake is a dream. Whether you’re the known baker in the office, or you are only just getting into The Great British Bake Off (which starts tonight) – this recipe is foolproof.

The cake itself comes together in one bowl, with no need for an electric mixer. The batter folds together with ease and then gets a generous sprinkle of a crumble/streusel topping.

This all goes in to bake and comes out as a gorgeously moist apple cake, with a slightly crisp, cinnamon topping. Cosy and comforting, without much effort!

I recommend drizzling over a little milk glaze at the end, just before serving. This is optional, but adds the perfect sweetness to round off the cake.

This is one of those recipes that could be served warm after a Sunday dinner with a little cream or ice cream, or, you could make it as a classic cake, ready to be sliced repeatedly until someone is left disappointed that there’s none left.

The preparation time is just 15 minutes, with a 35 minute bake time.

Apple Cinnamon Crumble Cake

Serves 10 (in a 9 inch round cake tin)

Ingredients

  • 120g butter, melted
  • 60g apple sauce
  • 60ml milk
  • 2 medium eggs
  • 160g granulated sugar
  • 210g plain flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 2 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced

For the crumble topping:

  • 15g butter
  • 50g brown sugar
  • 15g oats
  • 15g plain flour
  • 2 tsp cinnamon

For the glaze (optional):

  • 4 tbsp icing sugar
  • 2 tbsp milk

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Lightly grease a 9-inch round cake tin.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the melted butter, apple sauce, milk and eggs with a whisk until thoroughly mixed. Add in the sugar and mix again.
  3. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda and diced apples. Fold this together to form a cake batter. Pour this into the tin.
  4. Make the crumble topping by combining all ingredients in a small bowl with a fork. Sprinkle the sand-like mixture over the cake batter. Bake for approx 35 minutes, until a skewer inserted comes out clean.
  5. Let cool on a wire rack before making the glaze. Do this by combining the icing sugar and milk in a small bowl. Drizzle over the cake just before serving!

