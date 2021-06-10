NHS dental practices to benefit from £5 million in funding to aid their recovery from the pandemic

NHS dentists are to benefit from millions in financial backing to help remobilise services following the pandemic.

Scottish Government ministers are investing £5million in the sector to help dental practices see more patients in the wake of the pandemic.

Last year, dentists in the north and north-east called on the government to offer greater financial support as they remained closed to patients amidst the pandemic.

More than 600 dentists from across the country signed a letter calling on the government to intervene and prevent NHS practices from closure.

The funding will help NHS dental practices purchase, renew or upgrade ventilation equipment to help reduce waiting times and offer dental teams the opportunity to treat more patients.

Health services are a top priority

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said they were “fully committed” in supporting the sector in their recovery.

He said: “The remobilisation of the NHS is one of our number one priorities and the Scottish Government remains committed to ensuring that NHS dental services emerge from this pandemic well-placed to care for the oral health of the population.

“This new funding is an important step in ensuring the continued remobilisation of NHS dental services and to ensure more patients can be seen safely.

“We will also continue to fund free PPE for the dental sector and, from July, we will increase it by up to 50 per cent.”

How practices can access funding

Funding will be available throughout this financial year, and will be distributed by NHS boards to those practices meeting the scheme’s conditions.

Claims can be made up until 31 March next year.