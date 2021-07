With soaring rates of coronavirus infections in Dundee and across Scotland, many people in the community are turning to free lateral flow test kits issued by the government.

But how accurate are they and when should you use them?

Medics say mass testing using the devices is a concern because they often do not identify asymptomatic people with Covid-19.

Just as concerning is that just under half of those with symptoms are estimated to incorrectly receive a negative result.