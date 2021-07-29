Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing

Opinion: Why my unborn baby and I won’t be getting the Covid vaccine

By Samantha Leckie
July 29, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2021, 12:16 pm
Pregnant women are being encouraged to get the Covid vaccine.
Pregnant women are being encouraged to get the Covid vaccine.

Hi, I’m Samantha. I’m 26 weeks pregnant and I’ve not had my Covid-19 jab – nor will I ever be vaccinated while I’m with child.

It sounds like I’m owning up to my own truth… confessing to something I know is wrong.

But in all honesty, that’s what it feels like – an admission of guilt, admitting I cancelled my Covid jab.

‘I’m not an anti-vaxxer… I’m scared’

After listening to Nicola Sturgeon’s words yesterday, I feel even worse.

“The message is if you are pregnant, and you are invited for the vaccine, please do get it – it will help you to protect yourself and protect your baby,” said the First Minister.

Nicola, you made a convincing speech, but I still won’t be rebooking my Covid jab until my baby is safely in my arms.

Samantha is delaying her Covid vaccine until after her pregnancy.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not an anti-vaxxer.

I’m just temporarily putting my two doses on ice. I fully intend on being vaccinated later this year…when I am not pregnant.

Why? Well, I’ll be quite honest, I’m scared of any potential harm to my baby.

I completely respect professionals and their guidance – but I suppose I feel shaken by this pandemic.

‘My baby is developing just perfectly… I don’t want to potentially interfere with that’

I’m a worrier through-and-through. I think all mums are really. There’s not a day goes by that I don’t feel some kind of concern for my five-year-old son, and now this unborn babe.

I can’t help but worry about any unknown side effects of the vaccine on my baby.

My little baby is safely snug in my womb, growing well and developing just perfectly. I don’t want to potentially interfere with that.

Sure, other vaccines are given to expectant mums like the whooping cough and flu jab, but they’ve been around for a long time.

I’m not saying the Covid vaccines aren’t safe – I don’t pay much attention to the conspiracy theories whizzing round the web.

However, I do know this vaccine is new. Fact. It’s impossible for anyone to know of any long term implications on unborn children.

‘I’m just a mum trying to make a very personal decision about what’s best for my child’

I hear the experts when they say “but thousands of women in the US have had the vaccine”.

But have these children grown up yet? No. Fact. These kids are basically fresh out of the womb.

Have we been able to rule out the vaccine doesn’t have long term effects on these pregnant women’s children? No. Fact.

My fear is that in X years time, the world’s scientists discover a terrifying link between illness or disabilities, and children who were unborn when their mothers got the vaccine.

Maybe I have a wild imagination.

But maybe I’m just a mum trying to make a very personal decision about what’s best for my child. I’ve read the professional information, but I won’t let myself be pressured into changing my mind.

I’m not trying to spread more crazy conspiracy theories or cause any fear. Oh, and I completely respect any pregnant woman who has indeed had her vaccinations.

It’s a personal choice and you have to take responsibility for your own body and your own baby.

‘Sorry Nic, I’d rather feel guilty for another 14 weeks than potentially a lifetime’

On a local level I certainly haven’t felt pressured by the health service. I know plenty of other pregnant woman who’ve said the same. I think that’s how it should be.

Even so, the mere fact the vaccine is being offered to me while pregnant – and I’m saying no – does still make me feel like there’s a cloud of guilt over my head.

I’ve read the facts and I’ve spoken to my partner, family, friends – even colleagues about my decision.

Samantha fears the unknown when it comes to the Covid vaccine in pregnancy. Pictured: Samantha’s unborn baby.

I know if I catch Covid I could potentially end up extremely unwell. I’ve read there’s a slight increased chance of giving birth prematurely if I catch Covid. If that happens, well, it’s on me and I’ll have to take some responsibility for my decision.

Have I made the right choice for my unborn child and I? Am I being irresponsible for not getting the vaccine?

I don’t know in truth, but I don’t think anyone else could say they truly know either.

I’m not one for taking risks, but I’m sorry Nic, whether it’s a gamble or not – for my health or my baby’s – I’d rather feel guilty for another 14 weeks, than feel guilty about any potential consequences to my child for the rest of my life.

You may also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]