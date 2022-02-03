Sign up to our health and wellbeing newsletter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Our reporters regularly provide insights on all things health and wellbeing – the latest with the NHS, updates on the Covid pandemic and the medical discoveries that could change your life.

We also catch up with people across the north and north-east sharing their inspiring tales, and offer tips on how you can do the same.

You can now receive a digest of the week’s top stories produced by the P&J and Evening Express’s dedicated health and wellbeing team every Sunday morning, directly to your inbox.

Just sign up with your email address in the box above and your first copy will arrive this weekend.

If you’ve any questions, or have a story you’d like to share with us, please drop us a message at healthandwellbeing@ajl.co.uk.