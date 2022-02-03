Sign up to our health and wellbeing newsletter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sign up to our health and wellbeing newsletter

By The Health and Wellbeing Team
February 3, 2022, 9:30 am
Subscribe to our health and wellbeing newsletter
Subscribe to our health and wellbeing newsletter

Our reporters regularly provide insights on all things health and wellbeing – the latest with the NHS, updates on the Covid pandemic and the medical discoveries that could change your life.

We also catch up with people across the north and north-east sharing their inspiring tales, and offer tips on how you can do the same.

You can now receive a digest of the week’s top stories produced by the P&J and Evening Express’s dedicated health and wellbeing team every Sunday morning, directly to your inbox.

Just sign up with your email address in the box above and your first copy will arrive this weekend.

If you’ve any questions, or have a story you’d like to share with us, please drop us a message at healthandwellbeing@ajl.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal