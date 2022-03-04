‘I’m a survivor’: Aberdeenshire headteacher’s battle to recover from deadly condition inspires new life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘I’m a survivor’: Aberdeenshire headteacher’s battle to recover from deadly condition inspires new life

By Charlotte Thomson
March 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 11:56 am
Gillian Watt suffered post-sepsis syndrome after falling ill
Gillian Watt has organised a health and wellbeing festival in Aberdeenshire.

A former north-east headteacher says her long recovery from serious sepsis totally changed her life –  prompting her to change career and find new passions.

Every Friday lunchtime we highlight an incredible story about recovery, overcoming illness or bravery from the north and north-east of Scotland as part of our My Health Journey series.

Gillian Watt was already in hospital in pain with a blocked kidney when her body started to shut down due to the life-threatening condition.

The mum-of-four should have been winding down from the end of the busy school term during the second week of the school summer holidays.

But she ended up ill in the high dependency unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary instead.

‘I was lucky I was in hospital’

“I had back pain and then extreme vomiting and felt hot and cold,” she said.

“Luckily I was in the hospital when the poison started to go through my body.”

I went from being somebody who would run a marathon to somebody who couldn’t walk down the corridor.”

Gillian was cared for in hospital for a week but faced a long, difficult recovery at home with post-sepsis syndrome spending the next few months of 2015 in bed.

The condition is caused by the immune system overreacting to an infection which can start to damage the body’s own tissues and organs.

As many as half of these patients face post-sepsis syndrome, suffering long-term physical and psychological effects.

Typical symptoms of post-sepsis syndrome.

Gillian, who had enjoyed competing in triathlons, eventually had to give up her job as headteacher of Monymusk Primary School in Aberdeenshire.

“It totally changed my life,” she said. “My physical body, the fit body that I had was gone – I had to really build up to do any walking again.

“Mentally not being able to do all of that was extremely hard. My cognitive abilities were impaired.

“I went from being somebody who would run a marathon to somebody who couldn’t walk down the corridor.

“With decision-making, I used to love juggling – multi-tasking was my thing.

“But that continues to be a challenge, and that was one of the big issues when I tried to get back to work. It just wasn’t possible any more.”

Gillian Watt has enjoyed doing triathlons since the 1990s.
Gillian Watt has enjoyed doing triathlons since the 1990s.

Gillian, of Insch, now had to adapt to her new life while recuperating with post-sepsis syndrome.

During her recovery, she was handed a book on EFT tapping, an alternative treatment for pain that helped her cope.

“It’s a fascinating tool useful for so many different issues from anxiety to physical pain,” Gillian said.

“You can just tap as you think about it and it dissolves the stress.”

Post-sepsis syndrome: ‘I’m a survivor’

In October 2015, Gillian attended a week-long online mindfulness summit.

And it was during a talk about the importance of the practice in schools that she realised she could continue to work with children.

She has since trained to teach mindfulness at both primary and secondary school level and now runs courses with children across the north-east.

Gillian has also become an advanced EFT practitioner helping people – and animals – use tapping to help with phobias and health conditions.

Gillian Watt now teaches mindfulness.

Similar to acupuncture, EFT involves tapping on parts of the upper body which is said to release energy.

“If we suppress how we’re feeling then tension builds up inside the body and in extreme situations, chronic illness can set in in all sorts of different ways.

“By using tapping and releasing the tension and stress you don’t get to that point. It  leaves you in a better place to face the challenges that we all have in day-to-day life.”

EFT has helped Gillian during her recovery.

Gillian is now training up to do another triathlon this year. Keeping fit is still important to her and she says a consultant told her it had helped her recover from sepsis.

“The reason I’m alive is because I was so fit and because I had done a lot of triathlons.

“I’m a survivor.”

She is also looking forward to her 60th birthday in June and has organised a health and wellbeing festival which will take place this weekend.

There will be a chance to try out stand-up paddleboarding sessions at the wellbeing festival.

There will be a wide range of taster sessions at the event at Knockburn Loch Centre near Banchory, Aberdeenshire, including yoga, Pilates, Qigong and EFT tapping.

Talks will also be held on menopause and healthy eating and there will be a chance to try out cold water swimming.

You need to buy tickets to attend the event which can be bought by searching for international women’s day festival on eventbrite.co.uk

We’d like to share your story

Are you living with a condition and want to share your experience with others?

Or have you overcome a health challenge, lost weight or got fit and are now in a position to help others by talking about your journey?

We’d love to hear from you as we look to offer information, insight and inspiration through our content.

You can get in touch by emailing me at charlotte.thomson@ajl.co.uk

More inspiring health stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]