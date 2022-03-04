Peterhead boss Jim McInally backs Russell McLean ability to play at a higher level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally backs Russell McLean ability to play at a higher level

By Jamie Durent
March 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 11:53 am
Peterhead striker Russell McLean celebrates his goal against Dumbarton
Peterhead boss Jim McInally reckons striker Russell McLean has got what it takes to play at a higher level.

McLean has 13 goals this season and has found the net in his last two games, after a brief spell out of the team.

He had a spell in full-time football earlier in his career with Hearts but has played mainly with part-time clubs in East Kilbride, Peterhead and Montrose.

McInally feels McLean, at 23, still has time on his side to prove he can play at a higher level.

He said: “Russell has shown in the last couple of games that when he’s really at it, he can be hard to play against.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
“He’s still a young player and even though he probably wouldn’t admit, he’s still learning to a certain extent.

“If he can consistently add hard work-rate to his performances, I keep telling him he could move back up the way.

“He’s a good finisher, a good link player and got good pace about him. He just needs to do it more consistently.

“Russell has got the advantage of being six-foot-four and the sooner he realises that, the better for him.”

McLean fits the mould for the type of player Peterhead are trying to build around now, being in their early-20s with the scope to improve.

He returned to Balmoor at the start of this season and has taken the mantle of the club’s main striker, leading the goalscoring charts ahead of captain Scott Brown.

Meanwhile, McInally said there was nothing concrete yet regarding the Open Goal podcast, which midfielder Simon Ferry is heavily involved in, taking over at Lowland League side Broomhill.

Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry
Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry

Ferry is a player-coach at Peterhead alongside his duties with the podcast, which has branched into live shows and they were at the Blue Toon’s Scottish Cup tie with Dundee last month.

“Simon is contracted to Peterhead for next season and if that situation was to change, someone would have to let us know,” said McInally. “But that’s not happened yet.”

Peterhead are assessing striker Niah Payne ahead of the weekend’s game against Cove Rangers, after he went off in the defeat to Queen’s Park with a head injury.

