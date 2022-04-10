Aberdeen volunteers needed for Omicron-specific Covid jab trial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Researchers are looking for volunteers in the north-east of Scotland to help test an Omicron-specific vaccine for Covid-19.

Around 3,000 people will take part in the trial at several dozen hospitals across the UK, with Aberdeen Royal Infirmary selected as the only Scottish base.

The scheme, from Moderna, will begin as soon as next week for some of those willing to participate.

What’s being tested?

The trial centres around mRNA-1273.529 and mRNA-1273.214, two specially-formulated version of the Covid vaccine designed to target the Omicron variant specifically.

Many people received a half-dose of Moderna’s already-approved Spikevax during the UK booster rollout.

You can learn more about how this jab, and other vaccines like it, work in our Covid immunisation guide here.

For the trial, people will be given a dose of one of the two “investigational” vaccines, or of Spikevax.

How will the Moderna trial work?

Interested participants will first be asked to attend their nearest trial base for a screening visit, before returning to get the jab in their upper arm.

They’ll also be asked to head back four or five times for month one, month three, month six and month 12.

Volunteers will have scheduled phone calls with a trial doctor for check-ins, and be asked to complete a diary to log any potential Covid symptoms.

Who is eligible?

There are a number of criteria potential volunteers need to meet.

All participants must:

Be 16 or older

Have received a second dose of Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccine, OR had a third dose of either Moderna or Pfizer at least three months ago

Not have tested positive for Covid since November 8 2021

Had not had “significant” exposure to someone with Covid in the last two weeks (within two metres of them for 15 minutes or more)

Where can I find out more?

More information on this Omicron-specific Covid jab trial in Aberdeen can be found by visiting the clinical trial website or emailing gram.covidvaccinetrial@nhs.scot