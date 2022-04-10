Aberdeen volunteers needed for Omicron-specific Covid jab trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen volunteers needed for Omicron-specific Covid jab trial

By James Wyllie
April 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Moderna is looking for volunteers in Aberdeen and the north-east to take part in a trial for a new Omicron-specific Covid vaccine.
Researchers are looking for volunteers in the north-east of Scotland to help test an Omicron-specific vaccine for Covid-19.

Around 3,000 people will take part in the trial at several dozen hospitals across the UK, with Aberdeen Royal Infirmary selected as the only Scottish base.

The scheme, from Moderna, will begin as soon as next week for some of those willing to participate.

What’s being tested?

The trial centres around mRNA-1273.529 and mRNA-1273.214, two specially-formulated version of the Covid vaccine designed to target the Omicron variant specifically.

Many people received a half-dose of Moderna’s already-approved Spikevax during the UK booster rollout.

You can learn more about how this jab, and other vaccines like it, work in our Covid immunisation guide here.

For the trial, people will be given a dose of one of the two “investigational” vaccines, or of Spikevax.

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sit in a packing box to be shipped from the McKesson distribution centre
Moderna is trialling a Covid vaccine aimed at specifically boosting protection against the Omicron variant.

How will the Moderna trial work?

Interested participants will first be asked to attend their nearest trial base for a screening visit, before returning to get the jab in their upper arm.

They’ll also be asked to head back four or five times for month one, month three, month six and month 12.

Volunteers will have scheduled phone calls with a trial doctor for check-ins, and be asked to complete a diary to log any potential Covid symptoms.

Who is eligible?

There are a number of criteria potential volunteers need to meet.

All participants must:

  • Be 16 or older
  • Have received  a second dose of Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccine, OR had a third dose of either Moderna or Pfizer at least three months ago
  • Not have tested positive for Covid since November 8 2021
  • Had not had “significant” exposure to someone with Covid in the last two weeks (within two metres of them for 15 minutes or more)

Where can I find out more?

More information on this Omicron-specific Covid jab trial in Aberdeen can be found by visiting the clinical trial website or emailing gram.covidvaccinetrial@nhs.scot

