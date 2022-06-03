‘It felt like I’d been hit by a baseball bat’: Aberdeen mum lucky to be alive after suffering brain bleeds and a stroke By Charlotte Thomson June 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 3, 2022, 6:19 pm 0 Natalie Hood is lucky to be alive. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘So rare it isn’t spoken about’: Aberdeenshire mum’s near-fatal abdominal ectopic pregnancy Brave girl has 17 operations by the age of 11 saving her from rare condition eroding the inside of her head ‘Little touches made Jill so special’: Caring mum dies of cancer just two weeks after diagnosis Quick-thinking Asda staff perform CPR to save life of Dyce customer