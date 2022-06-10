Scotland ‘considering’ England and New Zealand-style smoking bans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has confirmed it’s considering “a range of initiatives” to clamp down on smoking – including a New Zealand-style phased ban.

It comes following the publication of a new report urging English lawmakers to increase the legal age for buying cigarettes by one year annually.

This would continue until no-one was able to purchase them.

The recommendation is similar to policies unveiled in New Zealand last year, which would prohibit anyone currently under 14 from ever legally being able to buy tobacco in their lifetimes.

Today’s proposal for England, set out in a study commissioned by Health Secretary Sajid Javid, would ensure south of the border was smoke-free by 2030.

Will Scotland impose a similar ban on Scotland?

The Scottish Government previously set out a similar target of 2034 – meaning children born since 2013 will be tobacco-free when they start turning 21.

It’s looking further into how this can be done – taking inspiration from elsewhere in the process.

A spokeswoman said: “Our Programme for Government reaffirmed our commitment to developing a renewed tobacco control action plan.

“We are currently refreshing our tobacco action plan and are considering a range of initiatives such as a New Zealand phased approach to a smoking ban.”

Key consultant expects Scotland to follow suit with similar smoking ban

Professor Steve Turner, a consultant paediatrician with NHS Grampian, says other countries will likely be influenced in England turns the recommendations into law.

He said: “This is also already in place in New Zealand and makes sense to me.

“As with present smoking legislation, the key is enforcement.

“For example, how to stop individuals under the age cut-off from having access to tobacco or nicotine containing products.

“Historically, what happens in one UK nation first is adopted by others fairly quickly so I anticipate the same will happen here.”

However, he has doubts about the timeline set out.

“I am not sure that this will lead to a smoke free England by 2030,” he added.

“People who are currently smokers and aged 50 will still be smokers in 2030.

“But it will lead to an ever-increasing percentage of the population who are smoke-free.”

Highest smoking rates in ‘deprived communities’

Health charity Ash Scotland is optimistic about the way forward – but wants measures to be even tougher to stamp out smoking.

Chief executive Sheila Duffy said: “We would like to see a complete ban on the marketing, visibility and promotions of tobacco and related products.

“[Plus] effective penalties for the minority of retailers who persistently sell these products to children, and environments that support smokers to quit and young people to stay nicotine and tobacco free.”

She’s also called for more work to reduce smoking rates below 5% by 2034, adding: “As this target is in danger of being missed, a renewed effort to provide and extend person-centred support to more than half a million people in Scotland is vital.”

