Diabetes linked to almost half of Highland and Grampian amputations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Diabetes linked to almost half of Highland and Grampian amputations

By Chloe Irvine
August 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 7:41 am
man with an amputated leg getting it wrapped up in bandages
Over the last five years almost half of all amputations carried out in the NHS Grampian and Highland areas were linked to diabetes.

Nearly half of all amputations in the Highland and Grampian areas are linked to diabetes, new stats seen by the P&J show.

People with the condition are at a higher risk of developing nerve damage in their extremities due to high blood sugar levels.

This can prevent them from feeling pain, potentially being unaware if they’ve developed circulation issues or wounds.

They usually appear on the feet but can also be found on legs, hands or folds of skin near the stomach.

Sores like these take longer to heal and, over time, can become much worse.

If the infection can’t be stopped then some toes, a foot, or the entire lower leg may need amputated.

How many diabetes-related amputations have there been?

Over the last five years, more than 1,700 amputations were carried out in the NHS Highland and Grampian areas.

More than two-fifths of these (44%) were linked to diabetes, according to data obtained by the P&J via a freedom of information request.

In some years, the split was 50-50, with the majority of amputations related to diabetes rather than other injuries.

Stats from NHS Highland showed more toes were lost to diabetes than all other reasons combined over the last five years.

And nearly half of all lower leg amputations were caused by complications from the disease.

Can amputations be prevented?

Professor Sandra MacRury, consultant diabetologist at NHS Highland, says there are many ways that people with diabetes can protect themselves.

This includes looking after your feet by getting them checked regularly.

She also says smokers should look to quit, as it can harden and narrow arteries, reducing blood flow to the legs and feet.

Professor Sandra MacRury
Professor Sandra MacRury.

Prof MacRury advises people with diabetes to take care of their diet – avoiding sweetened or flavoured foods, artificial trans fats, processed grains and items low in fibre.

Unfortunately, she says the risk of amputation for people with diabetes is “always higher” than the rest of the general population.

And the longer you’ve had the condition, “the more likely you are to have complications.”

Read more:

Diabetes complication leaves Inverness woman blind in one eye

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer diagnosed with gestational diabetes at end of pregnancy – what are the signs?

100 Years of Insulin: Scientists hope to find a cure for diabetes

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Height adjustable desks can help office workers reduce sedentary behaviour (Alamy/PA)
Standing desks ‘could cut sitting time by an hour a day’ for office workers
Having a Covid-19 jab while pregnant will not lead to babies being still born or being born early, a new study suggests (PA)
Study suggests having a Covid-19 jab while pregnant ‘not linked to stillbirth’
The garden at Glen O'Dee is overgrown and "run-down".
'Complete and utter mess': Anger as state of garden at Banchory hospital is keeping…
0
The team calculated genetic risk for prostate cancer using more than 250 known genetic variants linked to the disease (PA)
Considering genetic risk ‘could improve prostate cancer referral process’
Tests for prostate cancer can take many months (Newcastle University/PA)
‘Months of anxiety’ – Ex-councillor reveals toll of prostate cancer tests
George Alagiah photographed by Rankin to mark the return of Macmillan Coffee Morning (Rankin/Macmillan/PA)
George Alagiah and Sheridan Smith share cancer experiences with Rankin portraits
Covid patients at greater risk of psychiatric conditions up to two years later (Jane Barlow/PA)
‘Covid patients at greater risk of psychiatric conditions up to two years later’
Glenda Logsdail died at Milton Keynes Hospital in August 2020. (Richard Logsdail/PA)
Family welcomes new guidance to prevent breathing tube deaths
A dog has been infected with monkeypox (Aaron Chown/PA)
Dog gets monkeypox from its owner – WHO
Dame Jenny Harries has warned householders not to turn off their fridges (Sainsburys/PA)
Health chief: Do not turn off fridges to save money as cost of living…

More from Press and Journal

Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Buckie councillor resigns after three months in role
Brora Primary School. Picture supplied by Google Maps.
Brora Primary School and nursery shut due to burst water pipe
0
Post Thumbnail
What YOU need to know ahead of the 2022/23 North Caledonian League season kicking…
0
Seafield Hospital
Inspectors 'impressed' with Buckie's Seafield Hospital despite staff shortages
0
Train stations across the north and north-east will be empty today. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
No train journeys across the north and north-east today due to strike action
A new distillery is proposed by Chivas Brothers next to their existing one at Miltonduff.
New distillery proposed for Moray at Miltonduff
0