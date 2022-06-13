Diabetes complication leaves Inverness woman blind in one eye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diabetes complication leaves Inverness woman blind in one eye

By Chloe Irvine
June 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 12:00 pm
Angela Clelland (centre) with her walking group set up for those with visual impairment in Inverness.
An Inverness woman has warned others about sudden sight loss, after diabetes complications left her blind in one eye.

Angela Clelland, 47, has lived with type 1 diabetes for over three decades – but faced a “devastating” diagnosis in December 2020.

The positive behavioural support practitioner suddenly lost her vision, leaving her “scared and frustrated” about what might happen next.

She was told she had diabetic retinopathy, where issues with her blood sugar levels had damaged the blood vessels in the backs of her eyes, causing them to leak.

And at some points she was unable to see anything at all.

‘Scary’ diagnosis sapped her confidence

Angela found the diagnosis “very, very scary” – made even worse as Covid restrictions were keeping her from support.

She said: “I was isolated in the pandemic and that affects everything from making a cup of tea, or putting a glass down on the table – you spill it because you miss the table.

“[I lost] the confidence to go out, and wasn’t able to check my diabetes because I couldn’t can’t read the monitor.

“I did take to my bed because there was no point getting up when all you do is walk into cupboards and things.

“The whole impact, it’s devastating.”

‘Nothing more they can do’

Since her diabetic retinopathy diagnosis, Angela’s had six operations on her eyes but was recently was told the vision in her left will never come back.

“There’s nothing more they can do, I’ve not quite processed that yet,” she admitted.

“The changes that have happened over the last year and a half have been quite aggressive,” she said.

Old man squinting with his glasses on trying to read what's on his iphone
Each year, 5,500 patients with diabetes in Scotland need to undergo further imaging or see an NHS eye specialist for the first time due to worsening in their retinopathy.

But she does still have vision in her right eye and has the support of friends as she rebuilds her confidence.

Angela’s also met up with an eye care liaison officer from the RNIB who “went out of her way” to help.

“I have vision in my right eye, so I can still work from home,” she said.

“I’m still going, I just need to gain more confidence.

“I’ve had a lot of support, I’ve got a really good friends network, so they’ve helped me through it.”

‘Take your eye health seriously’

Angela admits the threat of sight loss wasn’t something she was strongly aware of when she was diagnosed with diabetes.

“They do tell you there’s a possibility of stroke, heart attack, amputation or sight loss, but no one ever tells you that [sight loss] will happen.

“When I was diagnosed  it was discussed but people need to know there’s a high probability – there wasn’t enough knowledge in my days.”

She’s urging anyone in a similar boat to seek medical assistance, as the outcome of her condition could have been different if it was caught sooner.

The main symptoms of diabetic retinopathy include sight loss, “floaters” in vision and eye pain.

“You need to take your eye health seriously. You need to make sure that you are going for your eye health checks. Even with the slightest change, go to your optician,” Angela added.

“As things were delayed due to Covid, I would urge anybody who is maybe late or due an appointment to go and make one.

“The effect on your life if you don’t go and something happens is devastating.”

