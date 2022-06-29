Bipolar Scotland: New service ‘giving hope’ to those recently diagnosed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An “empowering” new scheme is helping north and north-east residents coming to terms with a bipolar diagnosis.

Charity Bipolar Scotland is linking people who’ve recently been told they have the condition with others who have more experience.

The Beyond Diagnosis scheme also supports family and friends, and shares practical advice on issues such as finances, education, and work.

Maya Mitchell-Grigorjeva, the charity’s Peterhead-based delivery and development officer says there has already been an “incredibly overwhelming positive response.”

We are delighted to launch Beyond Diagnosis! A new service which offers adults in Scotland, who have been newly diagnosed with bipolar, peer support for up to six months. #Bipolar #PeerSupport https://t.co/hvTX0esUG4 — Bipolar Scotland (@BipolarScotland) June 27, 2022

She added: “Those who have been newly diagnosed with bipolar often ask themselves ‘What does this mean for me?’

“This is about being able to see people who have gone through similar experiences.

“Seeing that is empowering and gives others hope for the future.”

Scheme can make a ‘massive difference’

The service, currently run by three part-time peer workers and around six volunteers, is sponsored by The National Lottery Community Fund.

A bipolar diagnosis can take almost 10 years, and people who are finally diagnosed have to deal with increased medication as well as low self-confidence and self-esteem.

One of the charity’s peer workers, Samantha Christie, believes the service is invaluable.

“It can be an overwhelming experience and it can be a lonely time for people,” she said.

“Being able to make sense of it, supported by someone who has been there, could make a massive difference.”

Bipolar Scotland’s chief executive Alison Cairns said: “We hope that by working with peers who have lived with their own diagnosis for some time, individuals can be supported to navigate their new diagnosis and discover meaningful resources for recovery.

“We believe this service will fill a gap for much needed post-diagnostic support.”

