Bipolar Scotland: New service ‘giving hope’ to those recently diagnosed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Bipolar Scotland: New service ‘giving hope’ to those recently diagnosed

By Chris Opoku
June 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Maja Mitchell-Grigorjeva says the new Bipolar Scotland scheme will help people facing a diagnosis.
Maja Mitchell-Grigorjeva says the new Bipolar Scotland scheme will help people facing a diagnosis.

An “empowering” new scheme is helping north and north-east residents coming to terms with a bipolar diagnosis.

Charity Bipolar Scotland is linking people who’ve recently been told they have the condition with others who have more experience.

The Beyond Diagnosis scheme also supports family and friends, and shares practical advice on issues such as finances, education, and work.

Maya Mitchell-Grigorjeva, the charity’s Peterhead-based delivery and development officer says there has already been an “incredibly overwhelming positive response.”

She added: “Those who have been newly diagnosed with bipolar often ask themselves ‘What does this mean for me?’

“This is about being able to see people who have gone through similar experiences.

“Seeing that is empowering and gives others hope for the future.”

Scheme can make a ‘massive difference’

The service, currently run by three part-time peer workers and around six volunteers, is sponsored by The National Lottery Community Fund.

A bipolar diagnosis can take almost 10 years, and people who are finally diagnosed have to deal with increased medication as well as low self-confidence and self-esteem.

One of the charity’s peer workers, Samantha Christie, believes the service is invaluable.

“It can be an overwhelming experience and it can be a lonely time for people,” she said.

“Being able to make sense of it, supported by someone who has been there, could make a massive difference.”

Alison Cairns, chief executive of Bipolar Scotland, says the new scheme will help people who's recently been diagnosed.
Alison Cairns, chief executive of Bipolar Scotland, says the new scheme will help people who’ve recently been diagnosed.

Bipolar Scotland’s chief executive Alison Cairns said: “We hope that by working with peers who have lived with their own diagnosis for some time, individuals can be supported to navigate their new diagnosis and discover meaningful resources for recovery.

“We believe this service will fill a gap for much needed post-diagnostic support.”

Read more:

It takes almost 10 years to get a confirmed bipolar diagnosis – but why?

Radio 1’s Matt Edmondson reveals cyclothymia diagnosis – but what is it?

Alford Artist speaks out on mental health and creative industry in north-east

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]