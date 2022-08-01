Smile Scotland charity to appear on Bangers and Cash with restored 1950s pushbike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Smile Scotland charity to appear on Bangers and Cash with restored 1950s pushbike

By Chloe Irvine
August 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Clive Hampshire smiling with restored pushbike on the wall at their auction house in Oyne
Smile Scotland will appear on TV show Bangers and Cash with a restored 1950s pushbike. Picture by Kami Thomson

The work of a north-east mental health charity will be featured on popular TV show Bangers and Cash next week.

Smile Scotland helps young people with mental health problems, disabilities or a criminal record get back into further education and employment.

It teaches clients key skills including furniture restoration, customer service and sourcing products.

And members are now going to show off their decades-old restored pushbike, which they bought at auction last year, on the Yesterday channel’s Bangers and Cash.

The programme’s crew is based in York, but travelled up to the charity’s Oyne auction house where the 1951 Hercules Kestrel now resides.

Hercules Kestrel race pushbike which will appear on television. Picture by Kami Thomson

TV appearance to give hopeful message

Founder and trustee Clive Hampshire hopes their television appearance will inspire others.

He said: “I think the exposure on TV will tell people about us, and we hope it’ll encourage others to come forward and say they need help.

“Sometimes when people have poor mental health they just lock themselves away in a dark place and they don’t reach out.

“You might not realise they’re struggling, it takes a bit of training.”

‘Nobody is treated differently’

Clive stressed that everyone at Smile Scotland is treated the same – regardless of their circumstances.

“We have paid staff, volunteers and our clients – but nobody is treated any differently, if you walked in you wouldn’t know who was who.

“What we say is ‘we don’t judge’.

Clive Hampshire riding on the pushbike in Oyne. Picture by Kami Thomson

“We’ve worked with people who’ve been released from prison and helped them get back into work.

“And what’s good is you don’t have to have a fixed abode to apply to come here, if someone’s homeless, some charities won’t take them,” he added

Empowering people with skills, knowledge and confidence

Since the charity launched in 2014, it’s helped clients turn their lives round by finding full-time employment and even going on to do charity work of their own.

Clive said: “We want to empower people with the skills, knowledge, confidence and experience to overcome the barriers they face in getting into and sustaining employment.

“They can avoid living in poverty, sustaining positive mental and physical health.”

Smile Scotland and the restored pushbike will appear on Bangers and Cash, airing on August 11 at 8pm on Yesterday channel.

