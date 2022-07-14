Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Musa Watila: I’m a doctor who relies on your blood donations to survive

By Musa Watila
July 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Dr Musa Watila and family.
Dr Musa Watila and family.

My name is Musa Watila. I live in Aberdeen and work as a medical doctor.

I am married to a wonderful and supportive lady, Ruth. We have two kids who are eight and three years old.

I have a condition called sickle cell disease (SCD). It is an inherited disorder of the red blood cells.

The red blood cells are involved in carrying oxygen around the body. They are meant to be round, smooth and bendable – like a jelly doughnut. In SCD, the red blood cells become sickle-shaped – like a new moon – and less bendable, as they move through the tinier blood vessels.

They clump together, blocking these vessels, causing inflammation and swelling, and leading to severe, painful crises in the bones and internal organs. Over time, these crises build up, causing organ damage.

Sickle cell crises are very painful. Severe bone pain or abdominal crises can be indescribably excruciating. I get at least one crisis in a month or every couple of months, and sometimes this used to lead to hospital admission, making me miss school or work for days or even a couple of weeks.

Giving blood is quick, easy and can save or improve someone’s life (Photo: iPreech Studio/Shutterstock)

It impacted negatively on my quality of life, through frequent painful crises, and I was not able to exercise as much as others. In my final year of medical school, I had a severe crisis that caused damage to my hip joints, resulting in two hip replacements.

Your blood donations keep me pain-free

Currently, I get red cell exchange transfusions at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. This procedure involves being attached to an apheresis machine. This machine removes my sickle-shaped blood cells and replaces them with healthier red blood cells from donors. It takes three to four hours for this treatment, every eight weeks.

My family depends on your blood donations: they are happier if I am healthier

Since starting regular red cell exchange transfusions, I have not had any crises, and my quality of life has improved. I have better exercise tolerance.

Roughly, I need about 10 units of red blood cells every eight weeks. These blood exchanges are vital. If I don’t get them, my body will keep producing sickle cells and that means more crises, more complications, poorer exercise tolerance, poorer quality of life and a higher risk of death.

As a doctor, I won’t be able to serve the NHS effectively. That means more time away from work on sick leave.

I would like to thank all those who have donated blood. Your blood donations keep me pain-free, stronger and more efficient as a doctor. My family depends on your donations: they are happier if I am healthier.

For those who are considering giving blood, please do. Donating is safe and a literal lifesaver for those who need regular transfusions.

Dr Musa Watila specialises in neurology at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Twins, 71, donate more than 500 pints of blood – and have no plans to stop just yet

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]