Osteoporosis: ‘The GP said it doesn’t affect men like me – but I was right’

When Geoff Bell told his GP he was worried about osteoporosis, it was dismissed as an issue only affecting older women.

The 76-year-old, who lives in Portlethen, was in his mid-50s at the time and had been suffering from a persistent backache.

As a youngster he had brittle bones – enduring 45 fractures as a result – so was acutely aware of his health in this area.

But he felt “fobbed off” by the doctor, forking out for a private scan instead to check his bone density.

Not only did it confirm Geoff’s suspicions – with his bone density much lower than expected for his age – it also unearthed another cause of his pain.

The Dexa procedure, a type of X-ray, showed three compression fractures in his spine.

For the next decade, he was prescribed alendronic acid, which worked to strengthen his bones.

The treatment worked wonders, and Geoff is now encouraging others to note the warning signs.

One-in-six sufferers end up in hospital

More than 3 million people across the UK have osteoporosis and around one-in-six will end up in hospital every year from injuries linked with it.

Osteoporosis affects around half of all women over 55, and one in five men.

After finding out about his spine fractures, Geoff began fearing other bones in his body could follow suit then found himself needing a hip replacement.

For many, a procedure like this will be the first time they discover they have osteoporosis.

“It’s a terrible thing to say, but hip replacements can be fatal,” he explained.

“With less able people, which tend to be the older population, the period of rehabilitation after can be very extended and seriously affect their mobility.

“It’s not so much the operation, but the period after they can’t stand.”

Osteoporosis doesn’t affect Geoff’s daily life to a large degree.

As the chairman of a manufacturing company in Derbyshire, he’s able to work remotely save for a monthly trip down for board meetings.

He ensures his diet has plenty of vitamin D and calcium, to help his bone strength, and spends time outdoors gardening.

‘Osteoporosis doesn’t have to control your life’

Geoff has also found support from the Royal Osteoporosis Society, which has a bank of nurses able to answer phone and email queries.

“I found them particularly useful in terms of explaining the treatment options and the sort of foods to be eating,” he said.

Geoff added: “Many people will see the aches and pains as just part of old age – but that’s not the stereotype to have in your mind.

“An enormous number of people will get this problem, but there is proper treatment available and it’s worth speaking to your GP.

“Osteoporosis is a disease that doesn’t have to control your life.”