Fitness fanatics team up to open high-tech wellness clinic in Stonehaven

By Rosemary Lowne
October 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Wellbeing warriors: Owners Steve Doidge-Harrison and Ruth Strachan are on a mission to help people lead longer and healthier lives. Photos by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.
Wellbeing warriors: Owners Steve Doidge-Harrison and Ruth Strachan are on a mission to help people lead longer and healthier lives. Photos by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.

Having just completed a gruelling eight hour ultra marathon and a 10k muddy obstacle course between them, no-one lives and breathes healthy living like Ruth Strachan and Steve Doidge-Harrison.

But as much as they both enjoy solo sporting adventures, the power pair from Stonehaven are never happier than when they’re helping others lead healthier lives.

Chatting enthusiastically – the feel-good endorphins clearly flowing – Ruth, a qualified nurse and Steve an award-winning personal trainer, have teamed up to help people lead longer lives through Bio Skin and Wellness, the science based clinic they’ve recently opened in the town’s Evan Street.

Ruth Strachan, pictured, gives therapist Lauren Hoot a facial using the non-invasive LPG Endermologie machine.

“It’s all about living well and feeling and functioning the best you can for as long as you can,” says Ruth, a skin specialist who like Steve is sporting stylish white trainers.

“That’s where our passion is and we want to share this.

“We’re both pretty health conscious ourselves so we live and breathe it.”

Your health is your wealth

From nutrition supplements and non-invasive skin treatments to science led mechanical massages and health tests, their extensive treatment list is a vision of health.

“It’s a place where there are treatments and products to help you feel and function better and that looking better is a side effect,” laughs Ruth, who also owns another advanced skin clinic just round the corner.

As a personal trainer for over 30 years, Steve admits that he was initially “cynical” about some of the high-tech treatments that Ruth champions at the clinic such as LPG Endermologie, a body contouring machine which aims to improve skin quality, promote lymphatic drainage and reduce cellulite.

Owners Steve Doidge-Harrison and Ruth Strachan live and breath healthy living.

“Coming from a conventional fitness background, I’ve always been very cynical about short cuts and hacks,” says Steve.

“But Ruth has opened my eyes to some things that I was previously very cynical about.”

Nursing background

With years of experience as a nurse, Ruth is keen to use her medical background and knowledge to help others lead healthier lives.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t know true wellness,” says Ruth.

“When I was nursing I was in public health and I also worked in occupational health where there is a lot of people chronically sick and they don’t even know where to begin.

“I had a lot of ill health in my family and that’s how I went down the path of looking at ways of preventing disease so I have a real focus on disease prevention and the importance of fuelling your body with the best nutrition that you can.”

Steve Doidge-Harrison, Ruth Strachan and Lauren Hoot are pouring their passion for healthy living into their new venture.

Same effect as 20,000 sit-ups

Claiming to have the same effect as doing 20,000 sit ups or squats in half an hour, it’s no wonder that the PowerForm V machine has proved to be a popular treatment.

“One woman was too embarrassed to join the gym so she did the PowerForm V treatments and then found the confidence to join the gym after the course which was great,” says Ruth.

“Also, with the LPG Endermologie machine, I had a lady who had gained a lot of weight with her pregnancies and always struggled to get the weight off and after a course of LPG she’s kept the weight off since then.

“For her, it really boosted her confidence and she’s wearing clothes she wouldn’t have worn before.

“It’s also good for patients who are going through a big weight loss to do LPG along with their diet because then they’re much less likely to be left with the loose skin.”

Ruth wants to share her knowledge and experience with as many people as possible.

The clinic also offers LED light therapy treatments which are said to relieve pain, treat acne, reduce signs of ageing, speed up wound healing.

High tech facials are also one of the clinic’s most popular treatments, namely the HydraFacial.

“It’s really grown in popularity,” says Ruth.

“I was initially the only person to offer it in this area but it has been a celebrity favourite for about 20 years now.”

Advanced facials

Other advanced facials on the menu including OxyGeneo facial, microneedling (SkinPen) and facial peels.

As well as their treatments, the clinic also has a mini shop inside brimming with everything from wellness books and essential oils to specialist make-up and air diffusers.

“We’re keen to let people know that they can just walk in,” says Steve.

“A lot of people don’t realise that we’re also a shop.”

Ruth says the treatments are very relaxing.

With the nutritional supplements, Ruth, Steve or therapist Lauren Hoon are always happy to offer advice on the best options.

“It’s not just a case of someone coming in and guessing what they want,” says Ruth.

“We’ll do consultations and actually advise on what might be best for them and for their lifestyle.”

For more information about Bio Skin and Wellness go to the Facebook www.facebook.com/bioskinclinic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented