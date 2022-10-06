Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks

By James Wyllie
October 6, 2022, 6:00 am
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

Health bosses have identified their preferred location for a £130 million Aberdeen hospital, after considering the likes of Broadford Works and the former John Lewis.

A national treatment centre for Grampian (NTC-G) is expected to open in May 2027.

It will be one of 11 across Scotland, focusing on day surgeries, specialist clinics and diagnostics including CT scans and X-rays.

NHS Grampian has been allocated £52m from the Scottish Government for the project, plus cash to help with the design and initial planning stages.

The funds will also go towards an MRI suite at Dr Gray’s, Elgin, and a dermatology clinic at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Where will the Grampian treatment centre be built?

A report going before NHS Grampian’s board today has identified a preferred location for the national treatment centre.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors was tasked with helping in the search, initially starting with 32 potential options including the former John Lewis department store, the closed beachfront DoubleTree hotel and the city centre Broadford Works.

But this long-list was whittled down to just three: Raeden, Foresterhill and land near Teca.

Health bosses say the current estates offices in Foresterhill would be the best site for the Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Google Streetview 2022

Board members will be asked today to endorse the Foresterhill location, which is behind the maternity hospital and home to offices, Grampian Hospital Radio and a car park.

Project leaders say the space offers the best value for money, with a “whole life cost” of £301m over the next 60 years.

How much will the hospital cost?

It’s estimated that the national treatment centre for Grampian will cost up to £130m, but NHS Grampian has only been allocated £52m so far.

The board papers say funding talks with the government are ongoing.

And they warn, without a pledge of more money, there’s a chance the health board will be left to foot the bill – forcing it to make cuts elsewhere.

What happens next?

If the board approves the proposed site, public engagements will be held and the first plans could be drawn up by the end of the year.

Construction would be on course to begin in March 2025, with the National Treatment Centre Grampian opening its doors to patients in May 2027.

A £42m national treatment centre at Inverness Campus, serving the Highlands, is due to open on April 3 2023.

