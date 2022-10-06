Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Energy Services company Dolphin Drilling has relocated its base in Aberdeen after deciding to outsource its warehousing.

A 35-strong team has decamped from owned office and warehouse premises on Howe Moss Drive and are now in leased offices in Emerson House at D2 Business Park, Dyce.

The drilling contractor has committed to 9,000sq ft of Grade A, fully-fitted “plug & play” office accommodation in a five year lease from Emerson Process Management.

The move to new premises is a major step forward for Dolphin Drilling as it further cements not only our commitment to Aberdeen but the oil and gas UK market.” Bjornar Iversen, chief executive, Dolphin Drilling.

Other occupiers at the business park include Aker Solutions, Asco, BP and Oceaneering.

Property giant Savills advised Dolphin on negotiating its lease, and also helped the company dispose of its old building.

The 27,500sq ft site was sold, with vacant possession, to property investors Messrs Bamberger.

Dolphin will sub-contract its warehouse requirement from now on.

Double celebration

Dan Smith, head of Savills Aberdeen and office leasing director, said: “We are delighted to have been able to facilitate Dolphin Drilling’s move to modern office accommodation at D2, whilst also disposing of its former owned premises with warehouses that were no longer required.

“In doing so our client now has flexible, relevant offices suitable for today’s occupier, and vital in staff retention and attraction.”

Savills also advised on the “schedule of condition and inventory” in the sale process.

Dolphin Drilling chief executive Bjornar Iversen said: “The move to new premises is a major step forward for Dolphin Drilling as it further cements not only our commitment to Aberdeen but the oil and gas UK market.

“The new offices are fit for purpose and sit in line with our ESG (environment, social and governance) goals with its smart systems, helping to improve our environmental footprint, and it contributes a lot more to the health and wellbeing of our team.”

Dolphin, with main offices in Norway and Scotland, said recently it was “ready to be part of the solution to the looming energy crisis”.

The company is in the process of becoming a fully-fledged member of the Norwegian stock exchange.

It said it expected the flotation to support future growth – meaning new opportunities and potentially more jobs across the business.

The stock market listing was confirmed by Mr Iversen during his presentation at Pareto Securities’ 29th Annual Energy Conference in Oslo earlier this month.

Company background

Dolphin’s three-strong drilling rig fleet comprises the Borgland Dolphin, Bideford Dolphin and Blackford Dolphin.

The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, near Stavanger in Norway.

It also has offices in Mexico and Brazil, with around 280 people employed across the business globally.

The owners are US-headquartered investment firm SVPGlobal (36%), other public shareholders (33%) and Cyprus-based investor Standard ETC.