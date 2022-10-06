Health bosses reveal why Aberdeen comedy festival could cheer you right up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s international comedy festival has just kicked off this week promising you a belly full of laughs.

TV legends Jack Dee and Harry Hill will be performing along with a host of international and rising stars.

The entertainment will take place at over 20 venues across Aberdeen and many of the shows will only cost you a few pounds.

Why does laughing cheer us up?

‘Laughter is the best medicine’ is a well known phrase, but it also has its roots in science because it really does have a huge benefit on our health.

Graeme Kinghorn, chief executive of the official festival partner Mental Health Aberdeen, says: “We talk regularly about the benefits of laughter on mental health and wellbeing.

“When we laugh, our bodies release endorphins that help to balance our mood and encourage positive thinking.

“Laughter in groups helps people to bond, creating and sharing positive social experiences, which in turn is important for mental health.”

Graeme says MHA volunteers will be attending comedy gigs to run a survey this year.

Anyone happy to share how they feel before and after each gig can take part and the survey will help show how performances can change our mood.

“I’ll be shaking my can at a few of the events too, so please do come and say hello if you get the chance,” Graeme added.

Comedy festival laughs: When are the shows on?

Tickets are still available for shows, including performances by Fringe favourites and comedians suitable for children.

They’re on at different times and you can even book daytime comedy festival entertainment for some lunchtime laughs.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are once again delighted to partner with the brilliant charity, Mental Health Aberdeen, as part of the international comedy festival.

“The benefits of laughter to well-being and people’s mental health are well documented and our hope is that the charity can raise much needed funds to continue their essential work whilst also raising awareness of the help and support they provide to people in the city.”

For the full line up and tickets visit www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com

Mental Health Aberdeen offers free counselling sessions to children and adults. Their contact details can be found here.