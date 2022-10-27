Cost of living: Safety warning as half of Scots ignore use-by dates to save cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost of living: Safety warning as half of Scots ignore use-by dates to save cash

By James Wyllie
October 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 6:11 pm
More of us are turning to the reduced aisle and ignoring use-by dates amid the cost of living crisis. Image: Shutterstock
More of us are turning to the reduced aisle and ignoring use-by dates amid the cost of living crisis. Image: Shutterstock

Health bosses say the cost of living crisis is pushing half of us to ignore use-by dates so we can save money.

Food Standards Scotland has also found 70% of us are more worried about affording our shopping now compared to six months ago.

It says the “alarming” figures are only going to get worse as the crisis deepens over the winter.

‘Worrying’ food habits changing

The organisation surveyed more than 1,000 people across Scotland to get an idea of how the cost of living is affecting food behaviour.

It said the picture is “fairly universal” throughout the country, with no “significant” differences between the north or north-east and anywhere else.

Around half of all adults say they’ve eaten out-of-date food at some point since April to prevent wasting money by chucking it out. For almost one-third, it’s happening more regularly.

Shoppers are swapping brands and cutting back on meat, fish and fresh produce. Image: Shutterstock
Shoppers are swapping brands and cutting back on meat, fish and fresh produce. Image: Shutterstock

The survey flagged that around one-quarter of Scottish adults have reduced how much fresh foods and fish they eat.

A similar number said they’ve swapped to smaller portions, or skipped meals altogether, to cut down on costs.

Snacks turfed out the supermarket trolley

According to the research, more than half of us have swapped branded products for cheaper alternatives when they’re in the supermarket.

And almost 40% of us have picked up a bargain from the reduced section in a deliberate move to save money.

But Food Standards Scotland says there could be some positives, with people cutting back on snacks and takeaways.

Additionally, 40% of us have swapped to more energy-efficient cooking methods – moving from the oven to the hob, or from the hob to the microwave.

‘Concerning’ behaviour increasing sickness risk

It’s estimated there are 43,000 food poisoning cases in Scotland every year.

Around 5,800 require GP attention, with 500 people hospitalised annually.

Food Standards Scotland says failing to follow use-by dates on food could cause these numbers to soar.

Jacqui McElhiney, head of science, said: “It’s concerning that so many people are adopting practices which could put them at increased risk of food poisoning.

“Perishable foods can become unsafe to eat when they are stored past their use-by date, especially when they are not kept chilled.

“Saving energy and avoiding food waste are always priorities, but we must also remember the importance of food safety.”

