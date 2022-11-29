Health ‘reservists’ being hired to tackle Highland care home winter pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health ‘reservists’ being hired to tackle Highland care home winter pressures

By James Wyllie
November 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 11:43 am
NHS Highland is hiring 'reservists' to help in care homes and patients' houses. Image: Shutterstock
NHS Highland is hiring 'reservists' to help in care homes and patients' houses. Image: Shutterstock

An army of helpers will work in Highland care homes and patients’ houses to stop health services being overrun this winter.

North health chiefs are planning to send recruits to locations throughout the region ahead of the NHS’s busiest time of the year.

Illnesses like flu and pneumonia, plus ongoing concerns with Covid, rise during the colder months, leaving more people in need of care.

Already, NHS Highland is looking to scale back elective procedures to increase capacity for emergencies and urgent cancer cases.

And it is working on a new policy to get patients back home faster to free up hospital beds.

But a rise in the numbers arriving more seriously ill than before the pandemic – meaning they stay in the wards for longer – is expected to cause significant pressures.

How will reserve system work?

Social care bosses say this scheme – suggested by frontline staff – could offer some solutions.

At a meeting of the NHS Highland board earlier today, the idea was praised as “enterprising and novel”.

Chief executive Pam Dudek said it would, effectively, operate like an expanded bank staff service for its care at home and care home services.

Pam Dudek explained why the health board wants to hire 'reservists' to help this winter. Image: NHS Highland
Pam Dudek explained why the health board wants to hire ‘reservists’ to help this winter. Image: NHS Highland

“They’re looking to try and get a reservist movement or workforce mobilised that can be very agile and flexible,” she explained.

“[They want a] workforce where people who really enjoy supporting members in their community can do something towards the efforts of care at home and supporting care homes.

“Hopefully it will encourage people to help us get through winter and keep our population safe.”

‘Early indications are positive’

It follows a similar idea to bolster the workforce at the start of the Covid pandemic, and the roll-out of an English scheme earlier this year.

Many retired health professionals, and others who had left this line of work for other reasons, returned to the NHS front lines as the disease swept the country.

In the Highlands, a plea was issued to staff a Covid response team, which let the health board “mobilise a workforce we didn’t have before.”

Ms Dudek said the early indications are that the new project is already proving positive.

She added: “This has really just kicked off as a new thing to trial.

The trial is starting in Inverness, but will expand to other communities in the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock
The trial is starting in Inverness, but will expand to other communities in the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock

“We’ve started first in Inverness and it’s still very early doors, but we’ll be looking to connect with our remote communities.”

Training will be supplied for anyone in need, and recruits will go through the same background checks as all other staff.

Earlier this year we reported that NHS Highland spent £10 million on agency staff and locums during the first five months of this financial year.

It’s hoped this new drive could fill permanent vacancies, while a national taskforce has been set up to tackle the topic on a wider basis.

Winter preparedness

Additionally, Ms Dudek said extra efforts will be taken to educate the public about respiratory illnesses and falls.

These are two of the main drivers for hospital stays during the winter months.

She also told the board the Covid vaccination programme is working “full pelt” at 146

locations throughout the Highlands.

The region has more fully-jabbed care home residents and frontline health workers compared to the Scottish average.

But she said more work is to be done with the over-65s – with 82% having received their latest jabs, compared to 87% nationwide.

[[title]]

[[text]]
