Fake tablet warning as health chiefs issue drug advice for Christmas

Being realistic about the likelihood of revellers taking drugs this Christmas, health bosses have issued advice on how to do it safely.

A campaign has been launched in Aberdeen to help prevent avoidable deaths and hospitalisations from drug overdoses over the festive period.

This includes a warning about fake tablets circulating that could potentially be fatal.

‘Spirits high… inhibitions low’

Simon Rayner, who heads up the Aberdeen City Alcohol and Drugs Partnership (ADP), says Christmas can bring a lot of risks.

“Although the festive period can be a time when spirits are high and inhibitions lowered, it is also a difficult time for those people who are most at risk of overdose,” he said.

“Isolation, loneliness, stress and anxiety are common issues which can increase the harms associated with taking drugs.

“There are many reasons why people use substances and we want to encourage people to be as safe as they can be.”

The organisation has issued advice to help people stay safe:

Start with a small amount and go slowly – you can’t tell what drugs are present or how pure it is

Avoid mixing drugs, including alcohol and medicine

Don’t take drugs alone, have a “sober” friend if things go wrong

Learn the signs of an overdose, so you can act quickly

Carry Naloxone, which can save lives if an overdose has occurred – it’s available at most pharmacies across Grampian, all drug services, and can be ordered online

Fake tablet warning

Simon added: “We know that there are lots of fake tablets around, which can have toxic effects.

“They are often made to look like real prescription medicines which increases the risk of harm.

“Tablets bought online or on the street can sadly be fatal.

“We also know that the risks of taking any drug are increased when taken with other substances.

“This includes mixing alcohol and some medicines including diazepam, methadone and pain medication, along with mixing alcohol and cocaine.”

Alcohol and Drugs Action offers a seven-days-a-week helpline on Freephone 0333 3 448 355.

More information is available at communityplanningaberdeen.org.uk/overdose/