‘He’s the happiest boy I could wish for’: North-east mum’s praise for Camphill community

A north-east mum has praised the Camphill movement for helping her son find a passion and reach his true potential.

Anthony Butler, 27, has spent the last nine years at the charity’s school in Bieldside, where he discovered a great love for all things crafting.

He’s recently made the move to the 200-strong community of Newton Dee, another Camphill cause, which supports adults with learning disabilities.

Mum Emma explained: “Anthony has Downs Syndrome, is non-verbal and has limited understanding, so he needed an environment that was supervised but also gave independence and structure.

“He joined Camphill School Aberdeen when he was 18, and it has been the best thing for both Anthony and me.”

Anthony joined the school’s learning for life service five days a week, and his mum says he “thrived” on the routine.

It was here that he discovered his passion for crafting.

“From candle making, embroidery or weaving, he was in his element,” Emma added.

School saved Anthony from becoming ‘a recluse’

The school has three campuses in Bieldside, with around 100 day and residential students.

It’s been working with children and young people with learning difficulties and complex additional support needs for 80 years.

Since then it’s expanded to more than 100 centres across the world.

The “inspirational” work of the staff at Camphill has also been praised by entertainer Timmy Mallett.

Staff cared for his late brother, Martin, for more than 30 years until he died four years ago at the age of 64.

As well as Anthony’s favourite crafting workshops, the school offers the likes of farming, woodwork and bike maintenance through to massage and equine therapy.

Emma continued: “Camphill School Aberdeen enabled Anthony to continue his education and gave him a sense of purpose.

“The staff are incredible and will do whatever they can to help not only Anthony but also me, they are so kind and understanding.

“The pandemic was a really hard time for both of us, Anthony became a recluse and didn’t see the point of leaving his room or getting dressed.

“I was really worried about him, but Camphill School Aberdeen did everything they could to prioritise Anthony getting back to school.”

Anthony going from strength to strength

The school usually has an age limit of 25, but bosses bent the rules to better accommodate people during Covid lockdowns.

Anthony has recently moved to Newton Dee, just a few miles up the road from the school, and spends four days a week there.

Volunteers and adults with special needs all live in the village together.

Emma says her son is going from strength to strength, and is often so tired he falls asleep in the car on the way home.

“I was so relieved when Anthony received a place at Newton Dee,” Emma said.

“It was so important for him to continue the unique experience he had at Camphill School Aberdeen, to give him that sense of purpose.

“Having experienced the isolation of the pandemic, I never want him to experience that again.”

‘The happiest boy I could wish for’

When Anthony arrived, staff took the time to help him try a few different workshops and see what he’s most passionate about.

House co-ordinator Viktoria Seres said: “Anthony is such a character and thrives off being around others.

“He loves crafting so our craft studio and doll shop were perfect for him, but we also tried him in the cafe, which he has just loved.

“He helps with the tidying up and the food prep and is very much loving working life.”

Emma added: “Anthony is truly fulfilled there and I can’t thank the teams at Camphill School Aberdeen and Newton Dee for looking after my boy so well.

“As a mum of a young person with complex support needs, you worry about what kind of life your son will live and if he will be truly happy.

“I can safely say, thanks to these two amazing charities, he is the happiest boy I could wish for.”