Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Fearless Duk and Graeme Shinnie can drive Aberdeen to Viaplay Cup semi-final success

By Sean Wallace
January 11, 2023, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates at full time after scoring a double in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
The no-fear attitude of goal hero Duk and loan star Graeme Shinnie can drive Aberdeen to Viaplay Cup semi-final success.

Aberdeen face Rangers at Hampden on Sunday and they need fearless players believing they can win, not hoping they can win.

Returning former Dons’ captain Shinnie and in-form attacker Duk certainly fit that bill.

Combative, all action and with a deep will to win, Shinnie helped Aberdeen reach three finals during his first spell at the Dons from 2015 to 2019.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie in action against St Johnstone on his return to Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Now he is back on loan until the end of the season from Wigan – and the 31-year-old has clearly lost none of his drive or ability.

His leadership, organisational skills and will to win were clear in his first game back, the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Duk is another player who has no absolutely no fear and will not be intimidated by the occasion or the opponents at Hampden.

The former Benfica striker plays with a freedom and fearlessness that must be a nightmare for defenders.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Duk is creative, fast, aggressive and lethal in front of goal.

He is also completely unpredictable in what skill he will unveil, which must be horrible for defenders.

Rangers are well warned of his danger as Duk netted a sensational free-kick against them at Pittodrie on December 20.

Duk’s stunning dead-ball goal should have been at the heart of a Dons win.

That it wasn’t and the Reds slumped to a 3-2 reverse to the Gers had nothing to do with Duk.

The Cape Verde international had no culpability for that loss, having been substituted off long before the late collapse to the Ibrox club.

The manner of the defeat to Rangers last month may have psychologically scarred some Aberdeen players, though.

Graeme Shinnie (6) of Aberdeen during the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: SNS

They were so close to a memorable win… only to blow it spectacularly in the final throes of injury time.

To be leading 2-1 deep into time added on and still lose was a hammer blow.

A heavy setback like that is difficult to forget about, particularly in such a high-stakes match against the very opponents who inflicted that loss.

If the Dons are leading this weekend, will memories of that loss materialise and doubt seep in?

Which is again where Shinnie and Duk will be vital.

Neither player will be damaged by the recent loss to Rangers.

Shinnie only arrived at Pittodrie last week on loan and Duk was taken off long before Rangers hit that devastating late double.

On loan Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Duk is the attacker in form, but ideally Bojan Miovski will lead the line in the No.9 role against Rangers.

Miovski has not netted in the last six games, but he got into goal-scoring opportunities in the defeat of St Johnstone with three shots saved.

The goals will come again for the North Macedonian international.

Aberdeen need the energy, aggression, creativity and directness of Duk from a deeper area, in an attacking three in support of Miovski.

He causes major problems running at pace from deep.

If Duk led the line, there is the possibility his influence could be reduced if left isolated up top.

Summer signings Duk and Miovski have scored an impressive 23 goals between them already this season in their combined 48 appearances.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin hugs two-goal hero Duk after taking him off during the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: SNS

However only once this season have Duk and Miovski netted in the same game, the 2-1 away victory at Motherwell on October 22.

If the duo can synch their goal-scoring returns, Aberdeen would have a formidable attacking partnership.

The hope for the Aberdeen fans travelling to Hampden will be the partnership takes off against Rangers.

High hopes for loan star Myslovic

Aberdeen’s recruitment policy of scouring the European leagues for young talent has unearthed midfielder Patrik Myslovic.

Myslovic has arrived on loan until the end of the season from Slovakian top-flight club MTK Zilina.

Although an unknown and arriving from a league in a nation positioned 55th in the FIFA world rankings, it does not constitute a gamble.

Myslovic may be only 21 years old but he has already racked up more than 100 appearances for Zilina.

He also has European experience and last summer starred in a 5-3 Europa Conference League aggregate defeat of Apollon Limassol.

Aberdeen’s new loan signing Patrik Myslovic watches from the stands against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Cypriot club Apollon Limassol knocked the Dons out of the Europa League 3-2 on aggregate in 2017.

So Zilina knocking them out is no mean feat.

Myslovic also starred in a 6-o aggregate defeat of Kazakhstan outfit Tobol in the next round.

Aberdeen’s head of recruitment Darren Mowbray has travelled to more than 15 European nations to scout potential signings.

Myslovic is the latest result of Mowbray racking up the air miles to unearth previously unknown gems.

Goalscorers Duk, Bojan Miovski and midfield enforcer Ylber Ramadani were all unknowns to Scottish football when arriving in the summer.

All have been major hits – and Myslovic could be the next.

The midfielder broke into the Zilina first team at just 16 years old and has also captained the club on occasion.

So far we only have online footage to assess Myslovic, but he appears to be an attacking midfielder who can turn games with a moment of magic.

Myslovic missed the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone as the paperwork on his work permit and Visa had not been processed in time.

The Dons are confident he will be eligible for the League Cup semi-final against Rangers.

What a stage to make a debut… and an immediate impact.

Sutherland on comeback trail

I’m backing Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland to bounce back from his Commonwealth title disappointment with a successful 2023.

Sutherland has wasted no time in returning to action after suffering a shock stoppage loss to Louis Greene for the Commonwealth crown in November.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The 24-year-old will return to action with a six round bout against an as yet unconfirmed opponent at the Crowne Plaza, Glasgow on February 18.

It will hopefully be the first step back on the title trail.

 

Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen and Rangers defender David Robertson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jock Gardiner is a leading light in the AFC Heritage Trust.
Captain Anthony Stewart (5) of Aberdeen during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Evan Towler.
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates at full time after scoring a double in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Graeme Shinnie during the 2-0 win over St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Banchory Schools 1989-02-21 Banchory Primary School ©AJL 21 February 1989 "Evening Express photographer Nick Anderson found these primary 2 pupils of Banchory Primary School, Alison Culshaw (left) and Danielle Harkes having a bit of a giggle as they try on hats during his visit." Used: EE 23/02/1989
Two men looking at a model of an oil centre on a table
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: SportPix.
