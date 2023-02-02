NHS Grampian: ‘The entire system is struggling’ – but here’s how it’s tackling the pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS Grampian: ‘The entire system is struggling’ – but here’s how it’s tackling the pressures

By James Wyllie
February 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 8:02 am
Caroline Hiscox has spoken about the pressures NHS Grampian is currently under. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Caroline Hiscox has spoken about the pressures NHS Grampian is currently under. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

The chief executive of NHS Grampian has outlined how the health board is tackling its ongoing winter pressures, with work progressing “at pace”.

But Caroline Hiscox has admitted that some patient care is being affected.

She made the comments in a letter to the NHS Grampian board, which is meeting later today.

Prof Hiscox said demand for all hospitals in the north-east – and hospital at home care – is consistently high and often over-capacity entirely.

But she has also praised the “extraordinary” efforts of staff continuing to treat patients every day under immensely stressful conditions.

Where’s the pressure coming from?

Prof Hiscox revealed that “every part of the system” is struggling with the extra pressures brought on the NHS over the winter.

A rise in Covid cases, more seriously-ill patients arriving at hospitals and issues finding social care for those needing discharged have all caused problems in recent months.

On top of this, the recent treacherous weather led the number of slip, trip and fall patients at A&E to soar to its highest ever – five times the daily average.

The number of slips, trips and falls was five times higher than the daily average, further adding to NHS Grampian's pressures.
The number of slips, trips and falls was five times higher than the daily average. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Prof Hiscox wrote: “Every part of the system, from primary care and community services, moving into acute hospitals, and then back to the community into social care, care homes and community hospitals, is working at or above full capacity.”

She added: “This is despite every colleague in every part of the system working tirelessly to do all they can to respond.”

Standing down non-urgent work

The health board is coming to an end of a two-week trial to stand down “as much non-urgent business as possible.”

Prof Hiscox says this is having an effect on patient flow, colleague wellbeing and the overall care NHS Grampian can offer.

She says this is giving the organisation the “time and space” to prioritise according to the pressures, while keeping the quality of care as high as possible.

NHS Grampian also now has 63 community interim care beds available throughout the north-east – with the majority in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

A further 22 are on the way.

These are helping patients who no longer need to be in hospital, but still require a level of care before they can return home.

Additionally, we reported last week on one of several new systems in place to reduce A&E waiting times.

The Call Before You Convey system, helping ambulance crews, is preventing around 20 unnecessary emergency department admissions every day.

Praise for staff – and a message to patients

Prof Hiscox is also ensuring that NHS staff are properly recognised during this difficult time.

“In my conversations with colleagues, I hear the extraordinary efforts that individuals and teams are making across the system to deliver care.” she said.

“When that can’t be achieved, through no fault of their own, the distress and impact on their wellbeing is significant.

“However, it is important to note I also continue to hear about fabulous episodes of care from colleagues and through feedback from patients and citizens.”

The health board is prioritising patients who have waited the longest and the most urgent cases for treatment. Image: NHS Grampian
The health board is prioritising patients who have waited the longest and the most urgent cases for treatment. Image: NHS Grampian

She has also acknowledged the toll that long waiting lists and other delays are having on patients and their loves ones.

Prof Hiscox says NHS Grampian is doing “everything we can” to minimise the pressures, and prioritise cases by the most urgent cases and those who’ve been waiting the longest.

She added: “I know every number on the waiting lists is a person whose life will be affected by not accessing treatments as quickly as we all want to deliver them.”

2

