Aberdeen A&E change saving 20 patients a day from unnecessary admission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen A&E change saving 20 patients a day from unnecessary admission

By James Wyllie
January 27, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 7:45 am
The system means ambulance crews are taking fewer patients to A&E in Aberdeen who could be treated elsewhere. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
The system means ambulance crews are taking fewer patients to A&E who could be treated elsewhere. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

More than 100 patients are being saved from unnecessary hospital admission every week after changes at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A&E departments across the country are consistently under extreme pressures just now, with waiting times falling to their worst ever.

The situation in Aberdeen is no different, with frequent reports of ambulances queueing outside.

Paramedics told us they sometimes need to wait in their vehicle with a patient for eight hours before there’s a space for them to be moved into the hospital.

But changes introduced by NHS Grampian are helping to ease this situation and hundreds, if not thousands, of patients have already benefitted.

What changes have been made?

The health board introduced a new system in December 2020 to help triage patients and get them the best support available.

The Flow Navigation Centre (FNC) runs almost 24 hours a day, and has clinicians on hand to offer telephone or video appointments where they can provide advice and help make decisions.

Patients can be referred via NHS24, while ambulance staff also have a direct line.

Paramedics are being encouraged to call the system before taking patients to A&E in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Paramedics are being encouraged to call the system before taking patients to A&E in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

In October, a Call Before You Convey scheme was started to encourage the likes of paramedics to dial in before taking anyone to hospital.

This “virtual A&E” could still send patients to the emergency department, but can also recommend they visit their GP or local pharmacist.

On Monday the service expanded to include mental health assessments.

Scores of patients helped daily by new system

In an update for staff, NHS Grampian says the Flow Navigation Centre has received more than 2,500 calls from ambulance crews to help with decision-making.

On average, three-in-five of these result in the patient going somewhere other than the emergency department.

Additionally, under 15% of those patients end up in A&E or being admitted elsewhere in hospital in the 48 hours after the call.

Over the last few weeks, it’s meant around 20 fewer people are being brought to the Aberdeen emergency department every day.

Instead of people being taken to A&E in Aberdeen, patients are offered help with their GP or pharmacist. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Instead of people being taken to A&E in Aberdeen, patients are offered help with their GP or pharmacist. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

The health board says it’s going to continue refining and expanding the “referral pathways” it has on offer.

This could take in the likes of care homes and Hospital at Home, a scheme providing ward-level care for conditions like pneumonia and sepsis.

It also wants to ensure it has the “right mix” of people to run a sustainable service 24/7, growing into a “central hub for professional-to-professional decision support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

A group of 12 will take to the skies to help raise funds for an Inverness MS sufferer. Image: Shutterstock.
Skydive fundraiser to help send Inverness MS sufferer to Mexico for treatment
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Professor Roger Staff gives tips on how you can prevent developing dementia Picture shows; Professor Roger Staff. Aberdeen. Supplied by Professor Roger Staff Date; Unknown
Dementia: Aberdeen medical expert talks about new online check-up tool that could reduce your…
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
NHS Grampian says 'comprehensive action plan' established to prevent ambulance waits outside Dr Gray's
Covid-19 infections are continuing to fall across the UK and are now at levels last seen before the start of the Christmas wave (Jane Barlow/PA)
UK Covid-19 infections fall 39% in ‘promising’ trend
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Rose owen has learned to be honest Picture shows; Rose owen. Aberdeen. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 24/01/2023
Aberdeen mum reveals how learning to be honest helped her be a better parent…
14 deaths have been recorded across Grampian over a 24 hour period. NHS Grampian.
How pioneering NHS Grampian cancer research is helping patients and staff recruitment
New Year Resolutions for health and beauty
5 ways to refresh yourself for the year ahead
(Rui Vieira/PA)
High levels of microplastics found in operating theatres
People with impacted ear wax in the UK are struggling to hear and need local NHS removal services, a study has found (Alamy/PA)
Study highlights needs for NHS ear wax removal services as some struggle to hear
The data suggested that the tax on sugary drinks has had a measurable effect on older girls’ obesity levels (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Sugar tax ‘prevents thousands of cases of obesity per year’ in older girls

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores

Editor's Picks

Most Commented