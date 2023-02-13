Inverness GP’s air quality warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Inverness GP’s air quality warning

By James Wyllie
February 13, 2023, 6:00 am
An Inverness GP says cutting back traffic is essential for improving air quality - and people's health. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
An Inverness GP says cutting back traffic is essential for improving air quality - and people's health. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Inverness GP says poor air quality isn’t being taken seriously enough, with new stats suggesting the city is making “little progress” on improving it.

Official figures analysed by Friends of the Earth Scotland suggest that Academy Street is one of the worst in the country when it comes to pollution.

The organisation has also flagged Telford Street as another main culprit.

It’s prompting calls for action, with one doctor saying this “health injustice” could be putting lives at risk.

But Highland Council says work has already been taking place, with even more to follow.

How does Inverness air pollution compare to other cities?

Provisional numbers for the first half of last year show how much nitrogen dioxide was in the air in key locations across Scotland.

The pollutant comes from burning fossil fuels like coal, plus petrol and diesel cars.

In Inverness, they show the levels are well below the 40 microgrammes per cubic metre limit outlined by the EU, reading:

  • Academy Street at 29.31 (down from 29.43)
  • Telford Street at 12.84 (down from 13.65)

Friends of the Earth Scotland say these demonstrate there’s “little evidence” of them declining in the city.

Other hotspots for 2022 were Hope Street, Glasgow (39.24), St John’s Road, Edinburgh (29.26) and Atholl Street, Perth (29.15).

However, Highland Council says the impact of Covid on “abnormal traffic conditions” is making it hard to properly compare the figures – and don’t account for some recent changes.

What’s being done about it?

At the tail end of last year Highland councillors voted through plans to ban the majority of vehicles from Academy Street, the city’s main thoroughfare.

The authority says it will reduce the number of cars using the stretch daily from 9,000 to fewer than 2,000.

Access will be limited to deliveries, taxis, public transport and blue badge holders in a bid to turn Inverness into a “far greener, far quieter” city.

The proposals would cut traffic on Academy Street by around 80%. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The proposals would cut traffic on Academy Street by around 80%. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But a date for a switchover is yet to be decided, with fierce public debate raging over the matter.

Another consultation will be held this year, with more detailed plans expected to be drawn up alongside.

Elsewhere, the council says the Rose Street bus gateway is pulling congestion away from the city centre, while Stagecoach has switched from diesel vehicles to all-electric ones.

“The resultant improvements in air quality arising from these two improvements and others will not become apparent until the monitoring data from 2022 and 2023 becomes available,” a spokesman said.

‘Frustration’ over lack of action

City GP Andrew Dallas, who’s also the chairman of Highland Healthcare for Climate Action, says the Academy Street changes could be pivotal.

Around 2,500 Scottish deaths are linked to air pollution every year, by worsening the likes of asthma.

It also raises risk factors for lung disease and strokes.

Other cities have implemented the likes of low emission zones to help combat this, and Dr Dallas has voiced his “frustration” at the lack of similar action in Inverness.

He said: “If the Academy Street plans come to fruition, it will definitely be a step in the right direction.

The GP's hopeful that low emission zones will reduce traffic. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
The GP’s hopeful that low emission zones will reduce traffic. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

“But there are further issues affecting the whole city.

“We know that on days where air pollution levels are higher, we see increased levels of admission to hospital as a result.

“It also contributes to health inequalities because people in lower income areas are significantly more exposed to air pollution.

“This is yet another health injustice as those suffering most from the effects of air pollution they had little to do with creating it.”

The Highland Council spokesman added that the authority, and its partners, are “continuing to look at ways in which to help improve air quality within the city centre.

“This includes, for example, the streetscape proposals for Academy Street, promotion of active travel within the city centre and surrounding areas, and increased availability of electric vehicle charging hubs throughout the city.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Children’s campaigners said early face-to-face health visits were vital for flagging safeguarding concerns and supporting parents (Andrew Matthews/PA)
More than 84,000 newborn babies ‘missed out’ on health visitor checks
The Government will open 19 additional community diagnostic centres this year (Jane Barlow/PA)
Diagnostic centres carry out more than three million tests in England
Concerns about the level of care provided at a Huntly care home have been raised by residents' family members. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
'We're not asking for a lot, just our families to be looked after': Neglect…
NHS chiefs have urged Health Secretary Steve Barclay to discuss current pay deals with unions amid fears of an escalation in the nurses’ strike (Danny Lawson/PA)
NHS leaders urge talks on pay to avoid ‘alarming’ escalation in nurses’ strike
A heart failure patient has become the first in the UK to be fitted with an early warning sensor the size of a pen lid which gives off an alert if their condition deteriorates (PA)
First UK patient fitted with pen lid-size sensor to give heart failure alert
Members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line (Jacob King/PA)
NHS nurses’ strike action in England set to intensify
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen 'council estate lassie' proves old teacher wrong - by opening up her own…
Disposable vapes are the cheapest e-cigarettes on the market (PA)
Call for excise tax on disposable vapes to deter children
Midwife putting oil on pregnant mother
New relaxation treatment in Elgin for overdue pregnant mothers aims to reduce Aberdeen travelling
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Alasdair Kearton has ME Picture shows; Alasdair Kearton. Grantown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
What would you do if your child got a long-term illness? Highland mum shares…

Most Read

1
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
2
Indignant angry irritated young woman looking at utility bill, worried about troubles with mortgage payment to bank, having serious problems with debt, frustrated about high taxes,
Why your taxes are going up and the cost of living will remain high
3
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
4
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
5
Fierce beers founders Dave McHardy, left, and Dave Grant want to help customers transfer from their Aberdeen bar to a new taproom in Dyce. Image: Fierce Beer/Co-op/PA Wire
Fierce Beer to organise bus to brewery after transport link to new Dyce taproom…
6
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Sean McAngus. Highland planning ahead Picture shows; .. MacDonald Hotel in Aviemore.. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Macdonald Hotels hails trading recovery after 'unprecedented' challenges of Covid
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. don't know. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/02/2023
Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Seafield PS digital schools award Picture shows; Seafield PS pupils and staff. Elgin. Supplied by Seafield PS Date; 30/01/2023
'We learn from them too' - Seafield Primary School celebrates digital learning project
Left to right: David Gow, director, Rhian Morgan, financial planner, Sandy Robertson , managing director, Kevin McKenzie, financial planner and Keith Mackie, director. Image: Muckle Media
Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time
Entries are now open for trade stand exhibitors at the Royal Highland Show.
Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications
Sean Welsh (right) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS
Sean Welsh hails Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup victory at Livingston - and thinks they…
Stonehaven's Danny Anderson looks to start an attack against Dundee. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Juniors: Glentanar edge out Dundee Violet in Quest Engineering Cup
A row broke out over deer management on Quinag. Image Shutterstock
Assynt deer cull: Crofters urge MSP to intervene to help resolve dispute
Aidan Wilson was on the scoresheet for Rothes against Elgin City.
Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented