Environment campaigners back Aberdeen low emission zone as worst-polluted streets revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

Environment campaigners back Aberdeen low emission zone as worst-polluted streets revealed

By Kieran Beattie
January 23, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 7:44 am
Wellington road is just one of the streets in Aberdeen named by environment campaigners as one of the worst areas of the city for air pollution. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson, January 2023.
Wellington road is just one of the streets in Aberdeen named by environment campaigners as one of the worst areas of the city for air pollution. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson, January 2023.

Environmental campaigners have backed Aberdeen’s controversial low emission zone and highlighted the city’s worst-polluted streets in 2022.

Friends of the Earth Scotland looked at official air pollution data from roadside and kerbside monitors for the first six months of 2022, and provisional data for the rest of the year.

They assessed measurements of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and particulate matter — two types of air pollutants that are mostly produced by transport.

The group found that the top three worst streets for NO2 in Aberdeen were Union Street, Wellington Road, and parts of Market Street.

Union Street was another of the top streets for air pollution last year, according to analysis by Friends of the Earth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Also in the list of Granite City streets where this type of pollution was particularly prevalent were King Street and Anderson Drive.

The roads most affected by airborne particulate matter in Aberdeen in 2022 were Union Street, King Street and Market Street.

According to the data analysis from Friends of the Earth, the single streets with the highest levels of NO2 detected in Scotland’s other cities were:

  • Hope Street for Glasgow
  • St John’s Road for Edinburgh
  • Atholl Street for Perth
  • Lochlee Road for Dundee
  • Academy Street for Inverness (*estimated, based on indicative data)

Campaigners point to Glasgow’s low emission zone work, and say Aberdeen’s one will make a difference

A view down a busy Market Street in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Gavin Thomson, transport campaigner with Friends of the Earth Scotland, said that the data on polluted streets across the country shows a notable drop in levels since last year in Glasgow, where work to implement low emission zone measures have started. 

He said the Aberdeen low emission zone — which technically started last year but has not yet been fully implemented — will result in similar reductions in air pollution for the north-east city.

He said: “The provisional data show that the low emission zones and the Scottish Government’s hefty subsidies for operators to buy new buses are having an immediate impact.

“The low emission zone coming to Aberdeen will clean up the air in the way we’re starting to see happen in Glasgow.”

However, the Aberdeen low emission zone does not cover all of the most-polluted roads in the city.

Wellington Road, Anderson Drive, Market Street and King Street are not completely covered by the boundaries of the zone. 

When will fines start being issued for the Aberdeen low emission zone?

A designer’s impression of what Aberdeen Low Emission Zone signs could look like. Image: DC Thomson

Although the Aberdeen low emission zone was formally introduced to the city in May 2022, there won’t be any fines issued for some time.

No signs saying where the zone starts and ends have been put up, and no cameras have been installed either.

There will be a two-year grace period from the date it officially started, meaning no fines will be handed out to motorists driving banned vehicles in it until at least May 2024.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said the low emission zone “compliments and contributes to a number of wider objectives associated with the city centre masterplan”, such as prioritising the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, and those who use wheelchairs.

He also said implementing “public transport priority measures” will help to “reduce emissions whilst still allowing for essential local access.”

Find out if your street is inside the zone here, and learn all you need to know about the Aberdeen low emission zone here. 

Should Inverness have a ‘clean air zone’?

Friends of the Earth Scotland also looked at the streets in Inverness with higher levels of air pollution.

They found that both Academy Street and Telford Street had notable levels of NO2.

Inverness city centre
Academy Street in Inverness is one of the city’s most-polluted streets. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Thomson from Friends of the Earth said he thinks Inverness should also have a low emission zone, like the ones coming to Scotland’s four largets cities of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee.

He added: “Why isn’t Inverness considering a clean air zone?”

The planned changes to Academy Street are a great step in the right direction, but Highland Council needs a vision for the whole city.

“When it comes to air pollution, we know what works — investing in walking, wheeling and cycling, and taking control of public transport.”

A Highland Council spokesman said that no “exceedances of the national air quality standards have been identified within Inverness, or anywhere else in Highland.”

“Highland Council and its partners are continuing to look at ways in which to help improve air quality within the city centre.

“This includes, for example, the streetscape proposals for Academy Street, promotion of active travel within the city centre and surrounding areas, and increased availability of electric vehicle charging hubs throughout our city.”

Further reading:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Environment

To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; A rich adornment of lichens cover a birch in the Trossachs. Trossachs. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 07/01/2023
Nature Watch: Bewitched by an enchanting Trossachs rainforest
Campaigners from island communities say their young people should get free ferry travel, as they don't typically benefit as much as mainlanders do from the free under 22s bus travel scheme. Image: DC Thomson.
Should islanders get free under 22s ferry travel?
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
The Friends of the Elgin Biblical Garden group have secured £9,000 in government funding to pay for new eco-friendly equipment like leafblowers, lawnmowers, and more to replace their current fossil-fuelled appliances. Their chairman John Sherry is pictured within the gardens along with two classes of UHI Moray horticultural students. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin Biblical Garden to go even greener with eco-friendly equipment
Volunteers with the Dingwall Community Woodland group have planted the first of 7,000 trees planned to overlook the Highland town. Image: Forestry Scotland.
Volunteers plant first of 7,000 trees for Dingwall community woodland
The 20p Scottish recycling rule change coming this year will completely change how we view waste in Scotland, but there are still a lot of questions about the practicalities. Image: Shutterstock
Scotland's 20p bottle and can recycling rules: Five key questions
4
Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
RSPB reserve warden Izzy Baker lives and works all year round in a Scottish rainforest on the west coast of Scotland. We spoke with Izzy to find out what it's like to live in one of Scotland's most unique and beautiful environments. Image: RSPB Scotland.
What it's like living in a Scottish Highland Rainforest
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040540 David Mackay, Fochabers. Teachers strike in Fochabers at Milnes High in Moray this morning. L2r Top row - Murdo MacLeod - EIS Rep, Laura Keay PE Teacher, Michael de Bruin - Physics, Bottom Row R2L - Robert Ross PT Music, Kazya Stevens PE, Henry Archibald RMPS, Paul Jenkins English and Brian Donlin Geography Wednesday 11th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Another 22 days of schools strike action announced as teacher pay dispute escalates
Thousands of jobs are promised for the Highlands as the Cromarty Firth bid was confirmed as a low-tax ‘freeport’. But the Greens and others are worried about the impact additional industrial activity will have on the environment.
'Nothing green about freeports': Environmental concerns raised over Cromarty Firth's new status

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Major search operation stood down after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea
2
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Man reportedly injured in ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen tower block but police find no sign…
8
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

Samantha Gardner from Inverness has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Samantha Gardner, 26, missing from Inverness after last seen on Saturday
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend during the Guinness Six Nations launch.
Six Nations at 'the highest level ever' but Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can compete…
James Watt has been awarded £600,000 compensation after court ruled in his favour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
BrewDog boss James Watt blasts rising costs, train strikes and booze marketing ban plan
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Sarah Rankin from Kinross, who was born in Inverness is appearing on MasterChef 2022 Picture shows; Sarah Rankin - MasterChef 2022. London. Supplied by Shine TV/BBC Date; Unknown
MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Captain Robert Barclay Allardice of Ury, Stonehaven The Celebrated Pedestrian of the early 19th century Picture shows; Captain Robert Barclay Allardice. n/a. Supplied by Shutterstock/Creative Commons Date; Unknown
Robert Barclay Allardice: Celebrated Pedestrian of Stonehaven walked 1,000 miles over 1,000 hours for…
The Ross County players during the shootout against Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: This was far from an 'excellent' display as woeful finishing…
Pictured from left, Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, Aimie Bisset, Ellis Mutch, Ken Sloan, CEO Harper Adams & Donald Young, IAAS president.
Aberdeenshire auctioneer celebrates top success alongside Highland peers at Harper Adams University
England coach Steve Borthwick lauds 'best Scotland team in generations' ahead of Six Nations…
NFUS hustings in Aberdeenshire took place near Oldmeldrum.
'We'll ensure your voices are heard' pledge NFUS candidates
Charles Macleod Ltd directors Ria MacDonald and Shona Macleod in the new shop.
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop

Editor's Picks

Most Commented