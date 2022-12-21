Academy Street: Here’s what readers have to say on Highland Council’s traffic plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Academy Street: Here’s what readers have to say on Highland Council’s traffic plans

By Stuart Findlay
December 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 21, 2022, 1:08 pm
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

P&J readers have had their say on Highland Council’s plans to transform Academy Street.

The issue has proved to be a popular talking point on our social feeds and in our email inboxes since the proposal was unveiled four weeks ago.

We created a week-long poll to allow readers to let us know whether or not they support the plans.

A total of 848 people took part and 508 (59.9%) said they supported it, with 340 (40.1%) against it.

What do our readers think?

We also asked people to send us their views on the proposal.

The responses we got were similarly divided.

Here is what some of the supporters of the plans had to say.

Consultant anaesthetist Kristina Muir said: “I can’t believe businesses are against this plan.

“There is plenty of evidence from other cities that have reduced city centre traffic that business improves.

“The bigger picture here is firstly that we have to cut emissions or we won’t have a habitable planet.

“Everyone has a responsibility to do this.”

Highland Council’s visualisation of the new Academy Street. Image: Highland Council

Inverness GP Gordon Smith said the changes will “revolutionise and revitalise” Inverness city centre.

He added: “As a dad with a young child and a keen cyclist, I’m wholly in favour of this proposal.

“Infrastructure development with vision such as this may feel uncomfortable to some.

“But the enhanced community benefit is well established in mainland Europe and goes beyond simply reducing car numbers taking a direct route through our city.”

Crown resident Graham Tuley supports the proposal, but believes improvements are still needed.

He said: “Planning should be from the Shore Street roundabout to the Raigmore interchange so that cyclists have a two-way route all the way.

“Pedestrian crossings must be located so that visually impaired people can safely travel along and across the route.”

Poll encourages further debate about future of historic street

At the other end of the scale, we also heard from people who remain unconvinced.

Barbara Gray said: “I am a Green party voter and even I cannot see benefits in this.

“I believe that this change will cause accidents, gridlock, inconvenience and disturbance in many other parts of Inverness as well as impacting badly on the city centre businesses and their customers with little benefit to anybody.

“The city centre is a central business district, not a park to wander and cycle in.”

Academy Street has changed a lot since the start of the pandemic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Lydia Morrison was dismayed that the idea of a one-month trial was rejected. She believes that could prevent the council from making a “very expensive mistake”.

She added: “I feel it is a waste of time to say anything as the council have a tendency not to listen to local people.

“However, I dread to think where the thousands of vehicles using Academy Street as a through route are going to go instead.

“Has this really been thought through properly?”

Academy Street debate will rumble on

Highland Council issued a statement saying that other roads would be able to cope with reducing the number of daily vehicles on Academy Street from around 9,000 to fewer than 2,000.

But reader Malcolm Campbell is not convinced.

A map showing where traffic will go once Academy Street changes take place. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

He said: “If you force traffic away from the centre of Inverness – the surrounding areas will suffer with traffic jams and more importantly, declining air quality.

“I think the council leadership is deluded about the benefits of this scheme.”

Highland Council is satisfied with the results of the poll.

Economy and infrastructure committee chairman Ken Gowans said: “It is very encouraging.

“It indicates that more and more people realise the very real boost this will bring to the city.”

Inverness councillor Ken Gowans supports the changes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillor Gowans added that a consultation on the plans will continue in early 2023 and carry on throughout the year.

As a result of this, more detailed proposals for Academy Street will be drafted by council officials.

There are still some details to iron out and given the strength of public feeling on both sides, it’s a good bet that we will be hearing a lot more about it in 2023.

More on Academy Street:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Most Read

1
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
A majority of readers have given their backing to the Academy Street plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented