Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Group to end NHS contract: What does this mean for patients?

Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Group, which cares for almost 9,000 patients, is to end its contract with NHS Grampian.

The clinic says an ongoing nationwide shortage of GPs is to blame.

It’ll hand the running of the practice back over to Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) on April 17.

Bosses say there will be no changes for patients, and people “do not need to take any action”.

What’s the current situation at Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Group?

Currently, Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Group is owned and operated by a team of GPs, with 8,974 patients on its books.

It has four doctors, an eight-strong nursing team and 13 members of admin staff.

The practice has a contract with the NHS and AHSCP to provide care to the community – like many other surgeries across the region.

But this will end on the switchover date, and the social care partnership will run the clinic instead.

It’s the latest surgery in the north and north-east to take this step because of difficulties recruiting GPs.

Alness and Invergordon will revert back to NHS Highland at the end of March, while Carden Medical Centre in Aberdeen closed last year amid similar challenges with hiring.

A statement issued by NHS Grampian said: “Recruitment across all areas of primary care, but in particular, GPs, is part of a national issue with many complexities and is not due to lack of funding.”

What does this mean for patients?

The health and social care partnership says it’s working with the practice to ensure there is “little to no disruption” for patients.

Its central Aberdeenshire interim partnership manager, Alex Pirrie, explained: “I appreciate that this is an uncertain time for those registered with the practice and we will continue to operate the practice as usual over the coming months.”

A statement on behalf of the GPs running Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Group said: “It is with a deep sense of sadness that we have had to take this very difficult decision.

“I would also like to reassure patients that we will work with the partnership to ensure a smooth hand over of the practice.”

“There will be no change to the way that patients access their practice and people do not need to take any action.”

Anyone with further questions is asked to contact AHSCP by emailing aberdeenshireHSCP@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or calling 03456 081206.