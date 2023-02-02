Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Group to end NHS contract: What does this mean for patients?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Group to end NHS contract: What does this mean for patients?

By James Wyllie
February 2, 2023, 11:54 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 1:27 pm
Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Practice has run into difficulties recruiting GPs. Image: Google Street View
The practice has run into difficulties recruiting GPs. Image: Google Street View

Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Group, which cares for almost 9,000 patients, is to end its contract with NHS Grampian.

The clinic says an ongoing nationwide shortage of GPs is to blame.

It’ll hand the running of the practice back over to Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) on April 17.

Bosses say there will be no changes for patients, and people “do not need to take any action”.

What’s the current situation at Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Group?

Currently, Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Group is owned and operated by a team of GPs, with 8,974 patients on its books.

It has four doctors, an eight-strong nursing team and 13 members of admin staff.

The practice has a contract with the NHS and AHSCP to provide care to the community – like many other surgeries across the region.

Construction staff carry in part of the clinic's new reception desk during construction in 2006. Image: Morrison
Construction staff carry in part of the clinic's new reception desk during construction in 2006. Image: Morrison

But this will end on the switchover date, and the social care partnership will run the clinic instead.

It’s the latest surgery in the north and north-east to take this step because of difficulties recruiting GPs.

Alness and Invergordon will revert back to NHS Highland at the end of March, while Carden Medical Centre in Aberdeen closed last year amid similar challenges with hiring.

A statement issued by NHS Grampian said: “Recruitment across all areas of primary care, but in particular, GPs, is part of a national issue with many complexities and is not due to lack of funding.”

What does this mean for patients?

The health and social care partnership says it’s working with the practice to ensure there is “little to no disruption” for patients.

Its central Aberdeenshire interim partnership manager, Alex Pirrie, explained: “I appreciate that this is an uncertain time for those registered with the practice and we will continue to operate the practice as usual over the coming months.”

A statement on behalf of the GPs running Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Group said: “It is with a deep sense of sadness that we have had to take this very difficult decision.

Practice bosses say patients should experience 'little to no' disruption. Image: Goole Street View
Practice bosses say patients should experience 'little to no' disruption. Image: Google Street View

“I would also like to reassure patients that we will work with the partnership to ensure a smooth hand over of the practice.”

“There will be no change to the way that patients access their practice and people do not need to take any action.”

Anyone with further questions is asked to contact AHSCP by emailing aberdeenshireHSCP@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or calling 03456 081206.

