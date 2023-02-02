Greenferns Landward still on Aberdeen City Council’s agenda – despite SNP’s claim to scrap it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Greenferns Landward still on Aberdeen City Council’s agenda – despite SNP’s claim to scrap it

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
February 2, 2023, 12:28 pm
SNP councillor Gill Al-Samarai at the Greenferns Landward site on the outskirts of Newhills. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
SNP councillor Gill Al-Samarai at the Greenferns Landward site on the outskirts of Newhills. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Plans to build more than 1,500 homes on the edge of Bucksburn are still on Aberdeen City Council’s agenda – despite claims its largest party will scrap them.

The SNP revealed it wanted to stop the Greenferns Landward development at Newhills in a bid to protect the green space and increase biodiversity.

It is believed the proposal could be thrown out as soon as next month.

As the site is owned by the council, Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone SNP councillor Gill Al-Samarai said it was “within our gift to take no further action on developing plans for the site”.

However the site featured in a report that went before members of the local authority’s finance committee yesterday.

What did the report say?

The paper outlined work that would be carried out to move the plans forward over the next three months.

This includes lodging an application for planning permission in principle and developing detailed designs of the social housing to be delivered in phase 1.

Officers will also look at developing the site’s wider infrastructure design.

The Greenferns Landward development site lies near Greenferns where a further 1,650 homes could be built. Image: Aberdeen City Council

But after hearing about the SNP’s plans, Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald asked if the council was still planning to move ahead with the development.

She said: “I’d like to ask officers if they still agree that the site at Greenferns Landward forms an important contribution to meeting the city’s housing land requirements, ensuring the area has enough new homes to meet demand?”

Labour group leader Sandra Macdonald said risking the Aberdeen market £20m would be "an act of folly". Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald asked council officers if they still believed the Greenferns Landward site would help to meet the demand for new homes in the city. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Answering her, the local authority’s finance director Steve Whyte simply replied: “That’s what’s stated in the report, that’s correct.”

What has been proposed at Greenferns Landward?

The almost 172-acre Greenferns Landward site is located on the western edge of Aberdeen.

It is expected to have 1,570 new homes along with a primary school, retail and business space.

This artist impression shows what the Greenferns Landward development could look like. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Meanwhile council officers are also looking to include spaces for leisure and community use.

A Gypsy Traveller site could also be added to the development.

Two public consultations on the proposal have been held, giving local residents the chance to view the council’s plan and share their views.

The ground earmarked for the Greenferns Landward development was included in the council’s recently approved Local Development Plan.

You can watch the committee discussion here.

