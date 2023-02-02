Greenferns Landward still on Aberdeen City Council’s agenda – despite SNP’s claim to scrap it

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to build more than 1,500 homes on the edge of Bucksburn are still on Aberdeen City Council’s agenda – despite claims its largest party will scrap them.

The SNP revealed it wanted to stop the Greenferns Landward development at Newhills in a bid to protect the green space and increase biodiversity.

It is believed the proposal could be thrown out as soon as next month.

As the site is owned by the council, Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone SNP councillor Gill Al-Samarai said it was “within our gift to take no further action on developing plans for the site”.

However the site featured in a report that went before members of the local authority’s finance committee yesterday.

What did the report say?

The paper outlined work that would be carried out to move the plans forward over the next three months.

This includes lodging an application for planning permission in principle and developing detailed designs of the social housing to be delivered in phase 1.

Officers will also look at developing the site’s wider infrastructure design.

But after hearing about the SNP’s plans, Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald asked if the council was still planning to move ahead with the development.

She said: “I’d like to ask officers if they still agree that the site at Greenferns Landward forms an important contribution to meeting the city’s housing land requirements, ensuring the area has enough new homes to meet demand?”

Answering her, the local authority’s finance director Steve Whyte simply replied: “That’s what’s stated in the report, that’s correct.”

What has been proposed at Greenferns Landward?

The almost 172-acre Greenferns Landward site is located on the western edge of Aberdeen.

It is expected to have 1,570 new homes along with a primary school, retail and business space.

Meanwhile council officers are also looking to include spaces for leisure and community use.

A Gypsy Traveller site could also be added to the development.

Two public consultations on the proposal have been held, giving local residents the chance to view the council’s plan and share their views.

The ground earmarked for the Greenferns Landward development was included in the council’s recently approved Local Development Plan.

