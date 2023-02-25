Aberdeen Samaritans launch taboo-busting ‘small talk’ campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen Samaritans launch taboo-busting ‘small talk’ campaign

By James Wyllie
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am
Maria Cowie of Samaritans Aberdeen wants people to be comfortable with making small talk. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Maria Cowie wants people to be comfortable with making small talk. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

Samaritans in Aberdeen have launched a new taboo-busting campaign which could be crucial in saving lives.

The charity’s reigniting a nationwide initiative to get people talking more openly, especially in times of crisis.

It comes after a survey showed just 50% of UK adults would feel comfortable approaching and speaking to a stranger they were concerned about.

Samaritans first launched Small Talk Saves Lives in 2017, and it’s now being relaunched with the backing of Network Rail and the British Transport Police.

It’s hoped it will encourage the public to “trust their instincts” and start a conversation if they think someone needs help.

Polling by the charity found that just 9% of us would prefer to have a first-time conversation with someone they don’t know face-to-face.

Meanwhile, 33% would want to chat over the phone, and 18% would rather communicate by email.

In addition, it found that almost half of people who wouldn’t feel comfortable approaching someone were worried “the person wouldn’t welcome their approach”.

The small talk campaign backed by Aberdeen Samaritans was first launched in 2017. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The small talk campaign was first launched in 2017. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

One-quarter said they wouldn’t know what to say.

But Samaritans’ Aberdeen branch director Maria Cowie says that shouldn’t matter.

‘It’s about showing you care’

“It’s understandable that you might feel nervous about approaching someone you don’t know, but at Samaritans we know that suicide is preventable and suicidal thoughts are often temporary,” she explained.

“So, just by having the confidence to trust your instincts, and use those small talk skills we all have, it could be all it takes to help interrupt those thoughts.

“We hope that message is reassuring to people if they are worried, as there’s no evidence that you will make the situation worse and you don’t need training for this.

“It’s about being there for that person, listening and showing you care which can make all the difference.

“It has been a challenging time for everyone recently, so let’s look out for one another and save lives.”

Samaritans can be contacted day or night, free of charge, on 116 123.

The number can be called even on a mobile without credit, and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

Information on emailing or writing letters can be found at samaritans.org 

