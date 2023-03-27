STI numbers at ‘historic high’ in Scotland – but what are the rates in the north and north-east?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

STI numbers at ‘historic high’ in Scotland – but what are the rates in the north and north-east?

Health bosses say the number of lab-confirmed gonorrhoea cases has soared, with rates twice what they were pre-pandemic.

By James Wyllie
Rates have soared in the north and north-east. Image: Shutterstock / Giovanni Cancemi
Rates have soared in the north and north-east. Image: Shutterstock / Giovanni Cancemi

The number of gonorrhoea cases in the north and north-east has almost doubled in just a few years.

Around two times as many people were diagnosed with the sexually transmitted infection in 2022 than had been before the pandemic in 2019, according to new figures.

And across Scotland, lab-confirmed cases have more than tripled in a decade to “historically high levels”.

Public Health Scotland data shows there were 539 confirmed diagnoses in Grampian last year, compared to 294 back in 2019.

In the Highlands there were 147 last year, up from 71 three years prior.

Across Scotland, over the same period, numbers soared from 3,776 to 5,641.

In line with previous years, roughly two-thirds of the cases were in men – but health chiefs have noticed a new trend.

The PHS report into the data says numbers were typically driven by gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.

However, since the middle of last year, these diagnoses have fallen, while rates have increased in women and heterosexual men.

Additionally, the younger generation is continuing to account for the bulk of the cases.

Between the middle and end of last year, the rate of positive cases in the 20 to 24 age group almost doubled.

It’s also rocketed by more than four times in under-20s in the last year.

How do the north and north-east compare to other regions?

Further calculations show the rate of gonorrhoea cases in Grampian is higher than many other areas.

Last year there were 141 cases per 100,000 people.

The only areas with more were Lothian (226), Glasgow (200), Tayside (190), Forth Valley (172) and Fife (142).

The Highlands have a rate of 74 – the second-lowest number on the mainland after the Borders.

Meanwhile, despite the rise in lab-confirmed diagnoses, the number of people getting tested has fallen.

It dropped significantly in 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid pandemic and hasn’t yet risen back to previous levels.

