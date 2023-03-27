Abba yourself a merry little Christmas! Bjorn Again announces festive Inverness show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Abba yourself a merry little Christmas! Bjorn Again announces festive Inverness show

The renowned tribute act will bring Abba’s greatest hits to the Highland capital this December.

By Denny Andonova
ABBA Inverness
The Bjorn Again show has been entertaining audiences across 70 countries in the last 35 years. Image: LCC Live/Supplied

Super Troupers in Inverness will have the opportunity to go on a voyage through some of the most memorable hits of the 70s this Christmas.

Internationally acclaimed Bjorn Again show will bring a plethora of ABBA’s greatest songs to the stage at the Inverness Leisure Centre on December 9.

The event combines the Swedish group’s unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes, and dazzling performances that will get everyone up on their feet.

Hailed as the most popular and successful show of its type, it has got thousands of eager fans across 75 countries thanking for the music over the last 35 years.

Audiences can expect to hear some of the best Abba songs that decades on continue to be a stapler on the radio – including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and Waterloo.

Image: LCC Live/ Supplied

Claire Kidger of LCC Live, the company behind the event, said the Bjorn Again show will be the ultimate Abba night for people of all ages to enjoy this Christmas.

She said: “It will be a fun epic night out, filled with so many of ABBA’s greatest hits.

“This is a terrific opportunity to grab a group of friends and family and come along for an evening of great entertainment.

“We don’t know about you, but hearing all of those classic tunes will make us want to (maybe get dressed up a bit) and dance.”

Tickets for Bjorn Again will be available from on ticketline.co.uk and at Caffery’s Menswear in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness from Friday, March 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

A photo of Inverness Leisure centre (external) with pound signs next to it
North parents' anger at charges for School's Out holiday Easter activities programme
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a drugs kingpin and a toilet deviant
Inverness e-scooter crash
Investigation launched after woman taken to hospital following e-scooter crash in Inverness
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maria Stewart dealt cocaine to pay her brothers drugs debt Picture shows; Maria Stewart, Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Single mum spared jail after dealing cocaine to pay off brother's drugs debt
George Maciver from Inverness has signed up to take part in the Highland Hospice's wing walk fundraising challenge. Image: George Maciver/ Jason Hedges.
Dedicated Inverness fundraiser George Maciver signs up for Highland Hospice wing walk
Inverness High Street has several stores involved with Inverness Bid. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Inverness Bid to continue for five more years with plans to further enhance city…
Pam Dudek, chief executive of NHS Highland and former nurse praised the centre for its welcoming and airy feel which will help relax patients. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
First look inside new NHS National Treatment Centre in Inverness opening next month
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of goal posts have been removed from an Inverness park to help its grass recover, and not because of antisocial behaviour concerns. Picture shows; Goal posts have been taken down at Burn Brae Park in Inverness. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Highland Council removes goalposts from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns - but not…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.10.2022 URN: CR0039066 Updated photos of senior Highland Councillors/committee chairs, plus some new locators of the Highland Council Chamber and Exterior. Picture:Ian Brown Ward: 16 Inverness Millburn Party: Scottish National Party Pictures by JASON HEDGES
It's an 'aye' all round: Inverness councillors approve all 11 bids for community funding

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Diane Carmichael is taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Portlethen mum taking ‘positive mindset’ to the Courage on the Catwalk stage
3
Plans to replace draughty Old Aberdeen windows have become something of a pane for their owner
Appeal to replace historic windows at draughty £600,000 Old Aberdeen home refused and new…
4
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner
Thief stole £25,000 worth of vehicles in three nights – blaming Covid lockdown
5
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
6
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
7
Hayden Coulson signs for the Dons. MUST CREDIT Aberdeen FC.
Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls
8
Rena Grant, from Maud, is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis
9
Either Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan or Kate Forbes will be crowned the next leader of the SNP. Image: DC Thomson.
Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next
10
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

More from Press and Journal

The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Jasperimage.
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital with 'life-threatening injuries' following one-car crash on A98 near…
Jess Thorup. Image: Shutterstock
Jess Thorup is NOT a target for Aberdeen manager's job
A convoy system will be in place on the A90 at Hatton. Image: Google Maps.
Daytime convoy in place for A90 roadworks near Hatton from tomorrow
Stromness RNLI were called to attend at around 8pm on Saturday. Image: RNLI
Visitor to Orkney spared night on tiny island by rescuers after being cut-off by…
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 from Prestwick airlifted Oban RT to the scene. Image: Oban Mountain Rescue Team.
Winter weather warning from mountain rescue teams after weekend of incidents in the hills
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill promises players are 'hurting' at their current plight
Scotland's Angus Gunn applauds fans at full time after beating Cyprus. Image: SNS
Scotland fan view: Angus Gunn is the perfect answer to Steve Clarke's goalkeeping dilemma
To go with story by Garrett Stell. The SCMA is recruiting new childminders in targeted rural and urban areas. Picture shows; Childminders. N/A. Supplied by SCMA Date; Unknown
Childminding association revives recruitment drive to fill Highlands gap
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented