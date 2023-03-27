Abba yourself a merry little Christmas! Bjorn Again announces festive Inverness show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Super Troupers in Inverness will have the opportunity to go on a voyage through some of the most memorable hits of the 70s this Christmas.

Internationally acclaimed Bjorn Again show will bring a plethora of ABBA’s greatest songs to the stage at the Inverness Leisure Centre on December 9.

The event combines the Swedish group’s unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes, and dazzling performances that will get everyone up on their feet.

Hailed as the most popular and successful show of its type, it has got thousands of eager fans across 75 countries thanking for the music over the last 35 years.

Audiences can expect to hear some of the best Abba songs that decades on continue to be a stapler on the radio – including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and Waterloo.

Claire Kidger of LCC Live, the company behind the event, said the Bjorn Again show will be the ultimate Abba night for people of all ages to enjoy this Christmas.

She said: “It will be a fun epic night out, filled with so many of ABBA’s greatest hits.

“This is a terrific opportunity to grab a group of friends and family and come along for an evening of great entertainment.

“We don’t know about you, but hearing all of those classic tunes will make us want to (maybe get dressed up a bit) and dance.”

Tickets for Bjorn Again will be available from on ticketline.co.uk and at Caffery’s Menswear in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness from Friday, March 31.