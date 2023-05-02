Aberdeenshire grandmother launches fundraiser for two-week-old baby who needs lifesaving heart surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeenshire grandmother launches fundraiser for two-week-old baby who needs lifesaving heart surgery

The family has launched a fundraiser so Callen can undergo surgery to save his life.

By Cameron Roy
Rachel Rennie with her grandson Callen who is in hospital in South Africa. Image: Rachel Rennie.
Rachel Rennie with her grandson Callen who is in hospital in South Africa. Image: Rachel Rennie.

An Aberdeenshire woman has pleaded for help so her two-week-old grandson can undergo heart surgery.

Rachel Rennie, from Oyne, near Insch, has launched a fundraising appeal for her grandson Callen, who was born with a heart problem.

Her daughter Emma, who lives in Zimbabwe, gave birth four weeks early on April 17.

Little Callen’s heart condition has quickly worsened and a scan has uncovered serious complications.

Baby Callen has a serious heart condition. Image: Rachel Rennie.

Complication means emergency operation required

Before birth, all babies have a natural hole in their heart which usually closes shortly before they are born or soon after.

But in Callen’s case, the closure would be life-threatening due to his heart condition.

He also developed jaundice and his heart eventually stopped and he had to be resuscitated.

The medication he is on keeps the hole in his heart open, but has serious side effects on his breathing and makes it difficult for Callen to even cry.

So difficult to see Callen’s silent cries 😢https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/baby-callen#callensheart #donate #justgiving

Posted by Callen’s Heart on Sunday, 30 April 2023

 

It was decided Callen needed to be sent to South Africa for an emergency operation, but it took the family two and a half days to get the necessary paperwork in order to be allowed to fly.

Eventually, Callen was stabilised enough to get on an air ambulance to South Africa where he arrived on Thursday evening.

Callen was taken by air ambulance to Johannesburg by air ambulance. Image: Rachel Rennie.

Callen means ‘brave little battler’

His grandmother – who has not yet met him – said: “He is a real fighter.

“Even hospital staff have commented on how much of a fighter he is, even pulling out tubes and slapping their needles away.

“His name means ‘brave little battler’ in Gaelic after all.”

Emma with Callen’s dad and her fiance Scotty. Image: Rachel Rennie.

Mrs Rennie’s daughter Emma moved to Zimbabwe from Insch after a spell volunteering in Tanzania.

She met her fiance Scotty once in Zimbabwe, and together they had Callen.

Emma’s two other children Ashton, 10, and Eliana, six, have barely spent a second with their brother since he was born due to all the medical tests.

But before surgeons can operate, the tot needs to put on weight. He is currently just 5lbs.

Ashton and Eliana were able to grab a quick picture with their brother Callen after he was born. Image: Rachel Rennie.

Callen is being monitored in the intensive care unit at Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg.

His parents are anxiously hoping the surgery can happen soon, but are also now facing a huge medical bill.

Insurance unable to cover medical bills

Mrs Rennie said that while her daughter has medical insurance, the cost of unexpectedly travelling to Johannesburg means it will no longer be enough.

She has now launched a fundraiser to help raise the £80,000 required for the operation. More than £20,000 has already been raised in a matter of days.

Callen before his condition worsened. Image: Rachel Rennie.

Mrs Rennie is determined to do what she can to help her daughter as she knows all too well the pain of losing a baby. Her son Bruce died in her arms shortly after being born.

The 58-year-old said: “At the moment I am fighting, just fighting like mad to give Callen every chance.

“Emma is overwhelmed by the level of support going out.

“I just want Emma not to have to face what I went through.”

Writing on the JustGiving page, Mrs Rennie says: “Callan was doing really well despite his early birth and a known heart defect, but six days after he was born he started to go downhill and is now requiring a lifesaving operation in South Africa as soon as possible.

“Emma and Scotty have enough worry with Callen’s health without the pressure of these (hospital) bills.

“Please consider helping us support them with some of these costs at this really difficult time.”

To keep up to date with Callen on the family’s Facebook page Callen’s Heart.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Aida Aura. Image: Wikkimedia Commons.
Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship…
2
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Delays at Stonehaven as A92 still closed at Bridge of Muchalls 19 HOURS after…
3
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Doubt over future of popular Inverness cafe Utopia after owner announces he is stepping…
4
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.
Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances
5
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
5
6
David Smith was driving a blue Ford Transit van when he was stopped by police. Image: Shutterstock.
Worker whose van was ‘reeking of cannabis’ is disqualified from driving
7
The Montrose Playhouse opened in 2021, passionately supported by locals (Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson)
Len Ironside: Community-focused Montrose Playhouse is a great example of what Aberdeen’s Belmont cinema…
8
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
9
Kilcluan House will be upgraded to meet modern living demands.
New purpose for Elgin offices, transformation of Georgian home and new home for coffee…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Andrew Grant leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by David McPhee/DC Thomson Date; 28/04/2023
Driver caught slumped in hire van due to cocktail of drugs later caught drink-driving

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]