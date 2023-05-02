Aberdeenshire grandmother launches fundraiser for two-week-old baby who needs lifesaving heart surgery

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire woman has pleaded for help so her two-week-old grandson can undergo heart surgery.

Rachel Rennie, from Oyne, near Insch, has launched a fundraising appeal for her grandson Callen, who was born with a heart problem.

Her daughter Emma, who lives in Zimbabwe, gave birth four weeks early on April 17.

Little Callen’s heart condition has quickly worsened and a scan has uncovered serious complications.

Complication means emergency operation required

Before birth, all babies have a natural hole in their heart which usually closes shortly before they are born or soon after.

But in Callen’s case, the closure would be life-threatening due to his heart condition.

He also developed jaundice and his heart eventually stopped and he had to be resuscitated.

The medication he is on keeps the hole in his heart open, but has serious side effects on his breathing and makes it difficult for Callen to even cry.

So difficult to see Callen’s silent cries 😢https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/baby-callen#callensheart #donate #justgiving Posted by Callen’s Heart on Sunday, 30 April 2023

It was decided Callen needed to be sent to South Africa for an emergency operation, but it took the family two and a half days to get the necessary paperwork in order to be allowed to fly.

Eventually, Callen was stabilised enough to get on an air ambulance to South Africa where he arrived on Thursday evening.

Callen means ‘brave little battler’

His grandmother – who has not yet met him – said: “He is a real fighter.

“Even hospital staff have commented on how much of a fighter he is, even pulling out tubes and slapping their needles away.

“His name means ‘brave little battler’ in Gaelic after all.”

Mrs Rennie’s daughter Emma moved to Zimbabwe from Insch after a spell volunteering in Tanzania.

She met her fiance Scotty once in Zimbabwe, and together they had Callen.

Emma’s two other children Ashton, 10, and Eliana, six, have barely spent a second with their brother since he was born due to all the medical tests.

But before surgeons can operate, the tot needs to put on weight. He is currently just 5lbs.

Callen is being monitored in the intensive care unit at Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg.

His parents are anxiously hoping the surgery can happen soon, but are also now facing a huge medical bill.

Insurance unable to cover medical bills

Mrs Rennie said that while her daughter has medical insurance, the cost of unexpectedly travelling to Johannesburg means it will no longer be enough.

She has now launched a fundraiser to help raise the £80,000 required for the operation. More than £20,000 has already been raised in a matter of days.

Mrs Rennie is determined to do what she can to help her daughter as she knows all too well the pain of losing a baby. Her son Bruce died in her arms shortly after being born.

The 58-year-old said: “At the moment I am fighting, just fighting like mad to give Callen every chance.

“Emma is overwhelmed by the level of support going out.

“I just want Emma not to have to face what I went through.”

Writing on the JustGiving page, Mrs Rennie says: “Callan was doing really well despite his early birth and a known heart defect, but six days after he was born he started to go downhill and is now requiring a lifesaving operation in South Africa as soon as possible.

“Emma and Scotty have enough worry with Callen’s health without the pressure of these (hospital) bills.

“Please consider helping us support them with some of these costs at this really difficult time.”

To keep up to date with Callen on the family’s Facebook page Callen’s Heart.