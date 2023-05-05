Moray mental health patients to be moved to alternative facilities during Dr Gray’s refurbishment work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray mental health patients to be moved to alternative facilities during Dr Gray’s refurbishment work

Work is under way to upgrade the mental health ward at the Elgin hospital.

By Ellie Milne
Dr Gray's maternity services
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Mental health patients and staff in Moray will be moved to a new facility while refurbishment work is carried out at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Plans for a full refurbishment of the mental health ward at the Elgin hospital are now well under way with the upgrades expected to help Moray residents receive more efficient care.

A new MRI facility will also be a significant addition for the radiology team and patients waiting for treatment,

NHS Grampian and Social Care Moray are working together to support the preparations needed to make construction work possible and ensure the spaces will meet national standards.

Mental health patients will be moved to alternative locations in Moray while refurbishment work is carried out at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Before the building work begins, members of the community will be consulted on their views of the design of the upgraded facilities.

The project team, including architects and engineers, have visited with clinical staff on site and will also use the lessons learned from similar work at Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen to influence the designs.

Making a ‘significant difference’

Meanwhile, the mental health team and people with their own experience of mental health are among those who have been asked their views on how to maintain the service while building work is completed.

A number of alternative locations in the area are being considered with more detailed recommendations to be made to the project’s programme board.

Simon Boker-Ingram, chief officer for Health and Social Care Moray, said: “There are several interlinked parts to this project, and it is important we take the time to ensure we will deliver the best clinical environments for both patients and staff, both in terms of temporary and longer-term solutions.

“We are looking forward to delivering significant investment in modern healthcare facilities which will make a significant difference to the lives of local people for many years to come.”

Ensuring Moray mental health services are ‘fit for the future’

Alasdair Pattinson, general manager at Dr Gray’s, is overseeing the work as chairman of the project programme board.

He added: “Finding a Moray-based solution for staff and patients while the build is under way is likely to take longer than we had anticipated, as some of the options available to us will require investment to ensure they are suitable for mental health patients.

“We are working as quickly as we can, with expert eyes on the detail. It’s a real pleasure to be working alongside many forward-thinking, dedicated colleagues from across Grampian to make sure Moray health services are fit for the future.”

