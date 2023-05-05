Moray mental health patients to be moved to alternative facilities during Dr Gray’s refurbishment work

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mental health patients and staff in Moray will be moved to a new facility while refurbishment work is carried out at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Plans for a full refurbishment of the mental health ward at the Elgin hospital are now well under way with the upgrades expected to help Moray residents receive more efficient care.

A new MRI facility will also be a significant addition for the radiology team and patients waiting for treatment,

NHS Grampian and Social Care Moray are working together to support the preparations needed to make construction work possible and ensure the spaces will meet national standards.

Before the building work begins, members of the community will be consulted on their views of the design of the upgraded facilities.

The project team, including architects and engineers, have visited with clinical staff on site and will also use the lessons learned from similar work at Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen to influence the designs.

Making a ‘significant difference’

Meanwhile, the mental health team and people with their own experience of mental health are among those who have been asked their views on how to maintain the service while building work is completed.

A number of alternative locations in the area are being considered with more detailed recommendations to be made to the project’s programme board.

Simon Boker-Ingram, chief officer for Health and Social Care Moray, said: “There are several interlinked parts to this project, and it is important we take the time to ensure we will deliver the best clinical environments for both patients and staff, both in terms of temporary and longer-term solutions.

“We are looking forward to delivering significant investment in modern healthcare facilities which will make a significant difference to the lives of local people for many years to come.”

Ensuring Moray mental health services are ‘fit for the future’

Alasdair Pattinson, general manager at Dr Gray’s, is overseeing the work as chairman of the project programme board.

He added: “Finding a Moray-based solution for staff and patients while the build is under way is likely to take longer than we had anticipated, as some of the options available to us will require investment to ensure they are suitable for mental health patients.

“We are working as quickly as we can, with expert eyes on the detail. It’s a real pleasure to be working alongside many forward-thinking, dedicated colleagues from across Grampian to make sure Moray health services are fit for the future.”