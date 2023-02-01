Dr Gray’s: Health chiefs set priorities for future of Elgin hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health chiefs have set out their priorities for ensuring Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin is “vibrant and flourishing” for years to come.

A report going before the NHS Grampian board tomorrow sets out the latest stage of the Moray facility’s plan for the future.

It’s been compiled after around six months of research and focus groups, and gives an insight into what the final plan, due in April, will cover.

The papers say the report will “provide clarity” on the future of the hospital, with a view to improving recruitment and retention.

It will also offer “robust assurance” about the sustainability of local specialist care.

What do hospital staff think the priorities should be?

There was “considerable feedback” from staff about how they can fully meet their potential, the report says.

Some suggested more advanced roles could be developed with more career progression, while others asked for better links with other teams.

The action plan’s going to look at these possibilities, as well as the likes of hybrid roles and better partnerships with hospitals in Aberdeen and Inverness.

It will consider the “new and appropriate” technologies to help both staff and patients.

This could involve telemedicine, telementoring of surgeons in theatre, and the use of drones to deliver chemotherapy drugs.

Additionally, it will set out how Dr Gray’s can cement its position as a “centre of excellence” when it comes to teaching and training.

What does this mean for Elgin?

The strategic intent report describes Dr Gray’s as an “unquestionable” anchor point for Elgin and Moray as a whole.

Some think this area of influence could be expanded, offering more services to more people.

One example of how Dr Gray’s does this already is through its midwifery teams, who help some women in Banff.

The report describes the opportunities lying in wait for the Elgin hospital as “significant”.

It states: “A high volume of activity in healthcare can be delivered very successfully in this type of environment.

“In this way, Dr Gray’s Hospital already provides a robust and essential service to the local Moray population.”

Dr Gray’s action plan to consider A&E changes

Work is underway to see how the likes of winter pressures could be eased going forwards.

“In a smaller hospital with smaller teams, it can be even more difficult to catch up with cancelled activity,” the report notes.

In turn, it says this increases “health debts” and leaves staff feeling frustrated.

The action plan will look at a greater separation of planned and unplanned care.

It says this is particularly crucial with how bed numbers have fallen in the last 15 years.

NHS Grampian’s deputy chief executive and director of strategy, Adam Coldwells, describes this vision for Dr Gray’s as “bold and ambitious”.

He added that it “recognises its importance to the local community and puts patient care at its heart, but crucially also unlocks its potential as a centre of excellence for education.

“We believe that we can deliver pioneering new models of care, while also serving the distinctive health needs of the Moray area.

“This approach would embed new technology and ways of working to create a fresh future for all at Dr Gray’s.”

The strategic intent paper will go before the NHS Grampian board tomorrow to be signed off and discussed.

An implementation plan, looking at the next steps to be taken, will be presented in April.