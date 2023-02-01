Dr Gray’s: Health chiefs set priorities for future of Elgin hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dr Gray’s: Health chiefs set priorities for future of Elgin hospital

By James Wyllie
February 1, 2023, 6:00 am
NHS Grampian chiefs say their vision for Dr Gray's, Elgin, is 'bold and ambitious'. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
NHS Grampian chiefs say their vision for Dr Gray's, Elgin, is 'bold and ambitious'. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Health chiefs have set out their priorities for ensuring Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin is “vibrant and flourishing” for years to come.

A report going before the NHS Grampian board tomorrow sets out the latest stage of the Moray facility’s plan for the future.

It’s been compiled after around six months of research and focus groups, and gives an insight into what the final plan, due in April, will cover.

The papers say the report will “provide clarity” on the future of the hospital, with a view to improving recruitment and retention.

It will also offer “robust assurance” about the sustainability of local specialist care.

What do hospital staff think the priorities should be?

There was “considerable feedback” from staff about how they can fully meet their potential, the report says.

Some suggested more advanced roles could be developed with more career progression, while others asked for better links with other teams.

The Dr Gray's action plan will look at how to improve staff recruitment and retention. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
The Dr Gray’s action plan will look at how to improve staff recruitment and retention. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The action plan’s going to look at these possibilities, as well as the likes of hybrid roles and better partnerships with hospitals in Aberdeen and Inverness.

It will consider the “new and appropriate” technologies to help both staff and patients.

This could involve telemedicine, telementoring of surgeons in theatre, and the use of drones to deliver chemotherapy drugs.

Additionally, it will set out how Dr Gray’s can cement its position as a “centre of excellence” when it comes to teaching and training.

What does this mean for Elgin?

The strategic intent report describes Dr Gray’s as an “unquestionable” anchor point for Elgin and Moray as a whole.

Some think this area of influence could be expanded, offering more services to more people.

One example of how Dr Gray’s does this already is through its midwifery teams, who help some women in Banff.

Dr Gray's has been described as an 'unquestionable' anchor point for the community. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Dr Gray’s has been described as an ‘unquestionable’ anchor point for the community. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The report describes the opportunities lying in wait for the Elgin hospital as “significant”.

It states: “A high volume of activity in healthcare can be delivered very successfully in this type of environment.

“In this way, Dr Gray’s Hospital already provides a robust and essential service to the local Moray population.”

Dr Gray’s action plan to consider A&E changes

Work is underway to see how the likes of winter pressures could be eased going forwards.

“In a smaller hospital with smaller teams, it can be even more difficult to catch up with cancelled activity,” the report notes.

In turn, it says this increases “health debts” and leaves staff feeling frustrated.

The action plan will look at a greater separation of planned and unplanned care.

It says this is particularly crucial with how bed numbers have fallen in the last 15 years.

Adam Coldwells says the Dr Gray's action plan will 'put patient care at its heart'. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Adam Coldwells says the Dr Gray’s action plan will ‘put patient care at its heart’. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

NHS Grampian’s deputy chief executive and director of strategy, Adam Coldwells, describes this vision for Dr Gray’s as “bold and ambitious”.

He added that it “recognises its importance to the local community and puts patient care at its heart, but crucially also unlocks its potential as a centre of excellence for education.

“We believe that we can deliver pioneering new models of care, while also serving the distinctive health needs of the Moray area.

“This approach would embed new technology and ways of working to create a fresh future for all at Dr Gray’s.”

The strategic intent paper will go before the NHS Grampian board tomorrow to be signed off and discussed.

An implementation plan, looking at the next steps to be taken, will be presented in April.

