NHS Grampian shines a spotlight on mental health nurses this International Nurse’s Day

NHS Grampian is marking International Nurse’s Day today by encouraging more people to consider a career in mental health nursing.

For newly qualified mental health nurse Megan Ord, the day is not only about recognising the work nurses do but is also a chance to “tackle the stigma” around mental health.

She followed a funded degree link route through college and then completed her second and third years at RGU.

During her studies, she was able to take part in placements including in community settings as well as in substance abuse. The 23-year-old now works as a staff nurse at the Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen.

She said: “As a newly qualified nurse, it can be really daunting and scary, but the support I’ve got since starting in the Royal Cornhill Hospital has been amazing.

“There are lots of programmes that help support me through, there’s loads of support from people in my ward and outwith my ward, so if that was a worry for anyone I would say don’t worry about it. It’s really helped me transition from a student to a nurse.”

She added: “It’s a great role to be in, it’s great to be able to support someone through their whole journey – from admission to discharge – and just seeing the difference you can make to people’s lives is really rewarding.”

‘No two days the same’

Rob Bradley, interim nurse consultant, said there are “many opportunities” for people looking into mental health nursing.

“No two days are the same,” he said. “It’s really a chance to get to know the patient.

“Medication is often just a small part of it, we need to make that rapport and get to know somebody, see what’s important to them and then build a care plan around them which may mean a meaningful routine is just as important as medication.”

Stefanie Hudson, senior charge nurse, believes it is the “littlest things” that can really have an impact on a person’s admission.

She admitted that while nurses do not get into the role to be thanked, having a day where they are celebrated is appreciated.

Ms Hudson added: “We are nurses first and foremost, but we’re also patient advocates, there to be a helping hand, link them in with social work and third party agencies.

“We get to build those therapeutic relationships and spend that time getting to connect with someone on a more personal level and I think mental health nursing, in particular, allows us to do that.”

Chief nurse Julia Wells stressed there are lots of different opportunities within mental health nursing.

She said: “It’s the best nursing role there is in our opinion, what you can do to support people, the little steps to help them get better is really rewarding, and I would recommend it.”