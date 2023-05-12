NHS Grampian shines a spotlight on mental health nurses this International Nurse’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Grampian shines a spotlight on mental health nurses this International Nurse’s Day

Four mental health nurses discuss their different roles and encourage others to consider it as a career path.

By Lauren Taylor
CR0042854 Reporter, Lauren Taylor. Aberdeen. For International Nurses Day NHS Grampian is celebrating International Nurses Day by encouraging more people to consider a career in mental health nursing Pictured is Senior Charge Nurse, Stefanie Hudson, Interim Nurse Consultant, Rob Bradley, Staff nurse, Megan Ord and Chief Nurse, Julia Wells 10th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
NHS Grampian is marking International Nurse’s Day today by encouraging more people to consider a career in mental health nursing.

For newly qualified mental health nurse Megan Ord, the day is not only about recognising the work nurses do but is also a chance to “tackle the stigma” around mental health.

She followed a funded degree link route through college and then completed her second and third years at RGU.

During her studies, she was able to take part in placements including in community settings as well as in substance abuse. The 23-year-old now works as a staff nurse at the Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen.

Staff nurse Megan Ord. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

She said: “As a newly qualified nurse, it can be really daunting and scary, but the support I’ve got since starting in the Royal Cornhill Hospital has been amazing.

“There are lots of programmes that help support me through, there’s loads of support from people in my ward and outwith my ward, so if that was a worry for anyone I would say don’t worry about it. It’s really helped me transition from a student to a nurse.”

She added: “It’s a great role to be in, it’s great to be able to support someone through their whole journey – from admission to discharge – and just seeing the difference you can make to people’s lives is really rewarding.”

Interim nurse consultant Rob Bradley. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

‘No two days the same’

Rob Bradley, interim nurse consultant, said there are “many opportunities” for people looking into mental health nursing.

“No two days are the same,” he said. “It’s really a chance to get to know the patient.

“Medication is often just a small part of it, we need to make that rapport and get to know somebody, see what’s important to them and then build a care plan around them which may mean a meaningful routine is just as important as medication.”

Stefanie Hudson, senior charge nurse, believes it is the “littlest things” that can really have an impact on a person’s admission.

She admitted that while nurses do not get into the role to be thanked, having a day where they are celebrated is appreciated.

Senior charge nurse Stefanie Hudson. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Ms Hudson added: “We are nurses first and foremost, but we’re also patient advocates, there to be a helping hand, link them in with social work and third party agencies.

“We get to build those therapeutic relationships and spend that time getting to connect with someone on a more personal level and I think mental health nursing, in particular, allows us to do that.”

Chief nurse Julia Wells. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Chief nurse Julia Wells stressed there are lots of different opportunities within mental health nursing.

She said: “It’s the best nursing role there is in our opinion, what you can do to support people, the little steps to help them get better is really rewarding, and I would recommend it.”

[[title]]