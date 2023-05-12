Scottish fishing chief says ministers must stop and rethink ‘deeply unpopular’ HPMAs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Skipper Expo opens in Aberdeen today, with an industry leader calling on Holyrood to rethink its plans for new marine conservation zones.

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF), will ramp up the pressure on ministers over the Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).

She will tell visitors at today’s event at P&J Live the Scottish Government has failed to make the case for HPMAs.

The controversial proposals would see at least 10% of the seas around Scotland closed to fishing.

Dialogue with ministers ‘far from meaningful’

And highlighting a fraught relationship with ministers over the controversial plans, Ms Macdonald will say “I’m sorry to say our recent experience in engaging with the government on HPMAs has been far from meaningful.

“We all need to work to protect nature and we all need to act to help tackle climate change. But this is not the way to do it.

“I absolutely know I am not alone in calling for the government to stop and rethink these proposals, which are causing great concern and anxiety all around Scotland’s coast.”

SFF’s chief executive will point out the industry’s “many years” of commitment to nature conservation.

She will add: “This has to be founded on evidence; properly and carefully developed, with the genuine involvement of stakeholders and balanced alongside sustainable use.”

In addition, Ms Macdonald will highlight the industry’s “constructive involvement” in the creation of existing Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), where fishing is also restricted.

She will say: “That work has been a number of years in the making – getting it right, doing it properly and taking people with you.

“Almost 40% of Scotland’s seas are designated as MPAs, and the government’s own programme of reviewing their effectiveness is still to be completed.

“Sadly the Scottish Government’s approach to HPMAs is taking us backwards.

“Generated from a political agreement with the Scottish Greens, SFF firmly believes the government has failed to make its case for HPMAs, and strongly opposes the approach set out in the recent consultation.”

What is the government’s case for HPMAs?

Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon is due to attend today’s event.

She and other Scottish Government ministers insist HPMAs will help to conserve marine ecosystems, while also delivering many economic and social benefits.

According to the government, HPMAs will allow key species and habitats to “restore and recover”, benefiting both nature and the economy by making sure there are “sustainable levels of fish and other marine products to be derived and benefitted from our seas”.

Offshore wind farms also a threat

SFF has warned the “deeply unpopular” HPMAS are not the only threat to fishing.

Ms Macdonald’s speech today will also highlight plans for huge offshore wind farms.

These and HPMAs are causing a “spatial squeeze” that means the industry “feels under threat like never before”, she will say.

She will add: “Let us be in no doubt – while the energy sector rushes to show its green credentials in energy transition, these will be massive industrial developments in our own waters.

“Very little is known about their long-term effect. The problem with being ambitious to be a ‘global leader in offshore wind’ means you are also the global guinea pig.”

Meanwhile, Ms Macdonald will welcome the work of the government in helping to maximise fishing opportunities for the Scottish fleet.

She will also pay tribute to ministers’ commitment to improving safety at sea and Holyrood’s financial support for SFF’s Independent Fisheries Science Support Scheme, which generates key data for estimating the size of fish stocks.