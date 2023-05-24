‘Human error’ leads to three month delay in treatment for NHS Highland lung cancer patient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Human error’ leads to three month delay in treatment for NHS Highland lung cancer patient

X-ray diagnosis was outsourced to private company.

By Louise Glen
The signs outside NHS HIghland headquarters at Assynt House in Inverness. They are white with blue writing. It reads NHS HIghland, Assynt House, NHS Highland parking.
NHS Highland says it will review duty of candour policy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

NHS Highland is reviewing its duty of candour policies after a lung cancer patient was misdiagnosed – delaying their treatment for three months.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) said NHS Highland was at fault after the patient complained about the way in which they were treated.

The SPSO has now ordered the health board to make sure it has met its obligations in being honest and transparent with patients, otherwise known as “duty of candour”.

The complaint about NHS Highland was made by an advocate, referred to in a report published today as “C”, and the patient as “A”.

The report stated: “A had attended the board for a chest x-ray following respiratory symptoms but the x-ray was reported as normal.

“A had a second chest x-ray a few months later which led to them being diagnosed with lung cancer.

“On review of the first chest x-ray it was found that this had been abnormal and was reported incorrectly.”

NHS Highland lung cancer patient

C complained to NHS Highland. The health board recognised that a mistake had been made through the reporting radiologist.

The report read: “The board advised that the chest x-ray had been outsourced to an external provider for reporting, and they had fed back this incident to the provider and radiologist, which had been investigated accordingly.”

The lung x-ray had been outsourced. Image: Shutterstock.

The board apologised to A. At the same time it confirmed the misdiagnosis met the criteria for duty of candour.

This is a legal requirement on all health and social care providers in Scotland which seeks to ensure there is openness and transparency with the aggrieved party when something has gone wrong, and which seeks to learn from the incident.

An internal review at NHS Highland found it was “human error”, and that it was not considered to be indicative of a wider problem within the organisation.

Earlier this year, The P&J revealed seven people had died following mistakes by hospital staff in the Highlands and islands in 2021/22. The figures emerged as a result of the duty of candour legislation.

The SPSO report continued: “We took independent advice from a lung cancer physician.

Duty of candour

“We confirmed that A’s diagnosis of lung cancer had been delayed by around three months due to the first chest x-ray being incorrectly reported.

“We found that it was reasonable for A to have expected the abnormality in their chest x-ray to be identified.”

SPSO upheld C’s complaint – but made no further recommendations.

C also complained about the board’s handling of their complaint.

The SPSO report stated: ” It was our view that the board had not reasonably fulfilled their obligations in keeping with the duty of candour guidance. Therefore, we upheld this part of C’s complaint.”

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “We are reviewing our duty of candour arrangements and will be updating the SPSO by end of June.”

Editor's Picks

