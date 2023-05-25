Western Isles patient issued apology after cancer diagnosis delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Western Isles patient issued apology after cancer diagnosis delay

Patient C went to the doctor about pain in their hip, but it took months for it to be recognised as cancer.

By Louise Glen
The exterior of NHS Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway. Image: Sandie Maciver.
Western Isles hospital in Stornoway. Image: Sandie Maciver.

A patient repeatedly went to their GP in the Western Isles about hip pain to later discover it was cancer.

The patient, from the Western Isles, was the victim of a catalogue of errors made by a medical practice including misreporting an x-ray as “normal”.

Now the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) has ordered the medical practice in the NHS Western Isles to apologise to the patient, and told staff in future they must carry out blood tests when patients present with worsening bone pain.

A report into a complaint, published today, refers to the patient as “C”.

Western Isles cancer patient had ‘delayed diagnosis’

The report said: “C complained that the practice failed to properly investigate their hip pain symptoms, resulting in a delayed cancer diagnosis.

“C raised concerns that questions were not asked, or tests carried out, that might have led to an earlier diagnosis.”

The medical practice said it had noted that a muscular injury was suspected at the initial consultation.

It then transpired, at the time of the second consultation, an x-ray had been incorrectly reported as normal by the hospital.

A doctor holding up an xray and seeing a leg or arm bone,
The x-ray was initially reported as ‘normal’. Image: Shutterstock.

The SPSO report continued: “We took independent medical advice from a GP.

“We found the practice’s management of C reasonable at the initial presentation.

“However, when C re-presented a month later with worsening bone pain despite a normal x-ray, further investigation, blood tests, should have been carried out.”

It wasn’t until a month later, following a review, that C was finally diagnosed.

An SPSO spokeswoman said: “We upheld C’s complaint. However, given the extensive nature of the disease identified, we did not consider that further investigation by the practice at the second consultation would have altered the overall outcome.

Declined to comment

” We asked the organisation to apologise to C for failing to carry out further investigations when they re-presented with ongoing and worsening pain. ”

Adding: “Blood tests should be considered when patients present with worsening bone pain.”

As this was an un-named medical practice in the Western Isles, we were unable to ask for a comment. NHS Western Isles declined to comment as it was a complaint about a medical practice.

 

 

