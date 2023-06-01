Refurbishment of wards at Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen finally finishes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Refurbishment of wards at Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen finally finishes

The renovation began in 2018 and was due to be complete in mid-2020.

By Cameron Roy
Business manager Kerry Ross inside a newly renovated Royal Cornhill Hospital ward. Image: NHS Grampian.
The refurbishment of six adult wards at Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen has finally been completed.

It began in 2018 and was due to be finished in mid-2020, but NHS Grampian says the pandemic and technical issues delayed the works.

The £9million investment involved the upgrading of adult mental health wards Huntly, Fraser, Dunnottar, and Fyvie, and older adult mental health wards Davan and Muick.

Now staff and patients can move into the last completed wards, Davan and Muick, which deal with dementia and similar conditions.

Why were the Royal Cornhill Hospital works needed?

Royal Cornhill Hospital is the main psychiatric hospital in Grampian and was founded in 1800.

But due to its age, there were several problems with the care it provided patients.

In 2017, the Health & Safety Executive issued NHS Grampian with an improvement notice at the site.

The watchdog found NHS Grampian had failed to do enough to cut the risk of patients at Royal Cornhill Hospital self-harming.

Huntly ward at Cornhill Hospital in 2018 after the renovation. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

The refurbishment of the six wards was completed to help address these concerns.

NHS Grampian now says the finished wards “far exceed” their recommendations.

This includes the installation of safer specialist ligature-reduction and anti-barricade mental health fittings and fixtures.

There have also been improvements in the lines of sight for staff accessibility and observation.

Works have been a ‘massive upheaval’

While the work was taking place, patients had to be moved around the building to allow for their care to continue.

NHS Grampian said a “key lesson” they learned during the project was the impact of construction work on patients receiving treatment nearby.

Cornhill Hospital has been undergoing works for the past five years to upgrade its adult wards. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson.

Kerry Ross business manager for mental health and learning disability inpatient services at NHS Grampian said: “I am delighted this work is now finished, providing the best possible environment for people to be cared for in, and for our teams to work in.

“I want to pay tribute to everyone working at Royal Cornhill, as well as to patients and their families.

“Works like this always mean upheaval and the delays have been difficult for all of us to deal with. However, the finished facilities are worth the wait, and I know they make a real difference.”

Senior charge nurse praises ‘perfect’ space

Kerrie Bellingham, a senior charge nurse in the Muick ward, said: “This is the perfect space to provide our older adults with the little extras they need at their time of life. Staff can’t wait to get everyone settled in and fill it with the home comforts that make it a lovely welcoming ward.”

Jackie Kynoch, a senior charge nurse in the Davan ward, said: “Having access to a garden has been massively beneficial to our patients and just having that access has helped improve the mental state of some of them.

“There are also several areas that patients can take themselves off to if they want peace and quiet to read. The feedback from the patients has been very positive, as with the staff. Everyone is delighted all round.”

