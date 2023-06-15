NHS Grampian trials new AI system to detect breast cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Grampian trials new AI system to detect breast cancer

A team of researchers analysed 220,000 mammograms from more than 55,000 people to determine how well an AI tool could detect breast cancer.  

By Denny Andonova
A consultant analysing a mammogram to detect breast cancer.
The new AI tool could help consultants analyzing mammograms. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

NHS Grampian clinicians are trialing a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) programme to detect cancer cells that could have otherwise been missed.

Aberdeen University, NHS Grampian and Kheiron Medical Technologies have undertaken groundbreaking work to help breast cancer patients across the north-east.

After carrying out extensive research to establish how well an AI system can detect breast cancers, the team created the software Mia to better diagnose the disease.

The analysis, published in the journal Radiology: Artificial Intelligence, found that Mia was successful at identifying potentially missed cancers – known as interval cancers.

Those cancers are detected between screening visits and usually remain undiscovered until the women developed symptoms with the current screening measures.

It also suggested around 34% of the women who went on to develop cancer between mammograms would have been called in earlier if Mia had been used to assess them.

Radiology imaging researcher at Aberdeen University Clarisse De Vries, who led the data analysis, said the introduction of Mia in NHS Scotland is a “massive step forward”.

She said: “Currently, two experts examine each mammogram and decide whether the person should be invited back for additional investigations. If the two experts disagree, a third expert makes the final decision.

“Similar to a human expert, Mia can examine a screening mammogram and give an opinion as to whether that person should be invited back for additional investigations.

“Our finding is a massive step forward in using AI technology in diagnostic medicine – we showed that once ‘tuned’ to the local environment, AI can be of enormous benefit to clinicians and importantly, people who may be at risk of developing cancer.”

‘Huge potential for detecting cancers’

The three-year-long project was funded as part of the Artificial Intelligence Research in Digital Diagnostics by Innovate UK on behalf of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

From research to delivery, it included the analysis of 220,000 mammograms from more than 55,000 people to determine how effective the AI tool is.

The software programme will now be evaluated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before it is officially rolled out in clinical settings.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary needs new kit to keep its reputation as an innovative teaching hospital, bosses have argued. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ms De Vries said: “Our results show that AI, and in this case Mia, offers huge potential for detecting cancers that may otherwise be missed.

“Fundamentally however, our study shows that AI tools must be tested first and tuned for the local population and conditions and we have been fortunate to have been able to do just that here in Grampian.

Professor Roger Staff, head of imaging physics at NHS Grampian, added: “This is a critical study, identifying the steps required to get this technology into service.

“Although the results indicate that the technology is not quite ‘plug and play,’ it has the potential for major health and operational gains for the service.​”

