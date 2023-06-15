Crime & Courts Man in court after police raids uncover £24,000 of drugs and cash in Dingwall Following the discovery on Tuesday June 13, which was sparked by a tip-off to the police, Pawel Grenda was arrested and charged. By David Love June 15 2023, 2.37pm Share Man in court after police raids uncover £24,000 of drugs and cash in Dingwall Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5847565/pawel-grenda-in-court-after-police-raids-uncover-24000-pounds-of-drugs-and-cash-in-dingwall/ Copy Link Pawel Grenda appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]