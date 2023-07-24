Turriff netballer Claire Maxwell ‘honoured’ to be on cusp of becoming Scotland’s most-capped player at World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Turriff netballer Claire Maxwell ‘honoured’ to be on cusp of becoming Scotland’s most-capped player at World Cup

"I hope we go and perform at the World Cup - I'll celebrate my milestone, but at the same time, it's about what we go and do as a team," says Maxwell.

By Sophie Goodwin
Claire Maxwell in action for Scotland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: Team Scotland.
With an impressive 121 Scotland caps to her name, netball star Claire Maxwell is only one appearance away from making history.

The 34-year-old from Turriff will become Scotland’s most-capped player when she takes to the court at the upcoming World Cup, which takes place in Cape Town, South Africa between July 28 and August 6.

Her first cap was in 2009 and Maxwell has gone on to play at three Commonwealth Games, two World Cups and was named Scottish Thistles captain in 2019.

Maxwell couldn’t have imagined she’d make history when she first played for Scotland 14 years ago, but says the chance to do so with her parents, husband and two-year old daughter watching on in Cape Town will be a proud moment.

“It’s not something I dreamt over or even targeted,” said Maxwell. “I was actually a bit surprised, I didn’t realise that it was a milestone I was going to hit.

“It’s a real honour. I’m just really grateful for every cap that I’ve achieved.

“I’m really excited to lead this group – it’s been a real journey since my first cap.

Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12976967h)
Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock

“When I got my first cap, we were sitting about 16th in the world, didn’t qualify for the  Commonwealth Games and missed out on the first World Cup I had tried to qualify for with Scotland.

“As a nation now, almost three World Cups, three Commonwealth Games and over 100 caps later, it’s really exciting. The journey has been incredible to this point.

“I hope we go and perform at the World Cup – I’ll celebrate my milestone, but at the same time, it’s about what we go and do as a team.”

Scotland will offer something different at World Cup, says Maxwell

Maxwell’s experience will prove vital in South Africa as she will be leading a team where less than half of the 12-player squad – including Aberdeen’s Emma Love – have featured at a World Cup before.

The Thistles begin their campaign against Malawi, before a tough test against England’s Vitality Roses, who are currently ranked third in the world – six places higher than Scotland.

A final Pool B clash against Barbados awaits, while the results in those three group games will determine Scotland’s fixtures for the rest of the tournament.

Maxwell believes Scotland have a team who are capable of securing an improved return from an 11th-place finish in 2009 by breaking into the top-eight.

“It’s a completely different team,” said Maxwell. “We’ve got seven people who will be experiencing their first World Cup, but the potential within the group is so exciting.

“Some of us can draw on our experience from previous competitions, but having that youth can bring in a fearless aspect. They can go out there without any preconceived ideas of what’s going to happen.

“We’re going to bring something different. Our game plan is really evolving and what we will bring on court is going to be really exciting.

“It’ll be a different style that people may or may not have seen from Scotland before.

“I literally cannot wait to get out on court. I think this group can achieve good things, both in this World Cup and moving forward in the future.”

South African crowd will bring elevated atmosphere

Maxwell may boast over 100 caps, but at this World Cup she is looking forward to experiencing a first: playing at a major championships in Africa.

The 16th edition is the first to be held on the continent and Maxwell believes the Cape Town crowd will bring an extra edge to the tournament.

“We went over to South Africa in November (for a test series) and it was absolutely brilliant,” said Maxwell. “We absolutely loved our time there.

Claire Maxwell in action for Scotland at the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool. Image: PA.

“There has never been a World Cup in Africa before, but the African crowd just bring this exuberance, creativity and flair. There could be 10 people in the stands, but it would feel like 10,000.

“There will be so much noise and that’s going to be something different for a lot of us within the team, and it’ll be the same for the countries.

“The atmosphere is going to be brilliant, so we’re all really excited to head out to South Africa.”

